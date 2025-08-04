Rural Barcombe back to winning ways

Barcombe reap a comprehensive victory over Ifield

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barcombe Village CC - 215-3

Ifield Town 2nd XI - 212-8

Barcombe Village win by 7 wickets

Josh Wheatley Imperious on his way to 88 not out

After last week's defeat away to Brighton and Hove (apologies for the lack of a report, our author was too busy working on other projects - like catching up on Netflix) Barcombe Village's First XI returned to the green and pleasant land of the BN8 postcode to ready their pitchforks in their six-fingered hands to take on an Ifield team that have been flying high in the league.

With regular skipper Harry Stewart somewhere in the Aegean Sea (honeymooning, not lost) tossing duties fell to a purebred villager - Allan Trower. He promptly did not win and Barcombe were asked to field first on a road that would not have looked out of place as the third runway at Gatwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trower and his long time village associate Joe Wheatley had first use and they started well - bowling tight lines and lengths and extracting movement and bounce. Runs were not easy to come by and the icing on the cake was added when Trower picked up the first - drawing the opener into playing the ball into Ole Callf's rural hands at mid off.

Barcombe Village made the change with Nick Beck replacing Wheatley and whilst this did not lead to an immediate breakthrough it did create the flashpoint to ignite the game into life. We cannot talk about it for legal reasons but rest assured David Christmas will be running against Donald Trump for the next Nobel peace prize.

Once people had got back to focusing on playing village cricket - Barcombe Village went up a gear. Leading by example was Will Marler, who was fielding like a man possessed - one spectacular stop and throw causing the number three to retire hurt for over exerting his hamstrings on a quick single. The bowling continued to remain tight - Will Johanson picking up from the pavilion end to keep up the pressure in the middle overs.

More village bowling was introduced - Ade Broadway and Josh Wheatley entering the attack in tandem to squeeze Ifield further. They turned the screw in terms of restricting scoring but also began to pick up wickets to slow Ifield further. Again, they were aided by excellent catching and fielding - proving that all that time outside running through wheat fields, plucking blackberries from on high and rolling around in the hay with extended family members as youngsters was worth it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even Barcombe Village's misfields worked for them - Beck dropping a chance, sauntering after the ball and then sending in the worst throw imaginable to George Christmas resulted in a run out. Christmas was soon involved again, taking a superb catch from a Broadway nibbler that had the bowler leaping with delight - not once but twice - much to the joy of Barcombe old boys brigade on the school wall boundary who spent the rest of the day and evening recreating the moment.

Ifield seemed to be running out of ideas and despite Ollie Allsobrook keeping their spirits up and some lusty blows late on - one that must have woken Doug Blackford up from his afternoon nap - Barcombe Village maintained pressure and Ifield closed on 212. Broadway had deservedly taken four excellent wickets - a triumph for the village way of life.

After a short break - and a chance for the players to check on the various generations of village elders that had turned out to watch - Barcombe Village set about chasing the total on pitch that had flattened and an outfield that was quicker than the one bus a day that travels to Lewes.

Callf and Callum Coppard were on opening duty and got Barcombe Village off to a flyer. Callf was the aggressor in chief - smashing the ball to all parts of the BRG - much to the chagrin of the opening bowler who decided to give him a little wave when he was finally removed for a rapid 29 (out of 32). Beck joined Coppard and the pair traded some delightful cover drives before Beck also fell leaving Barcombe 54-2. Josh Wheatley came to the crease and immediately looked determined to not let the village down and secure the victory that has eluded him so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A partnership began to build - a mixture of intelligent running and superb ball striking - and Ifield looked bereft of ideas to stop the flow. Even when Coppard was removed for a solid 28, there was no let up in scoring as Joe Wheatley joined his younger sibling and treated the Ifield bowling as if it was Brian or Sarah giving them throw downs on a summer's evening in the nets. Josh especially was putting them to sword - one six finding its way over the school and nearly ending up in Les Coppard's garden.

It was fitting that the Wheatley brothers romped home in the 31st over to administer a thrashing - finishing the game in time to go and join in with the harvest. Josh closed on 88 and Joe on 34 giving Barcombe Village the full 30 points.

It had been an excellent display from start to finish and keeps Barcombe Village in the top half of the table. Next week the villagers take the short trip to Hurstpierpoint looking for another victory in what has been an excellent season thus far.

Player of the match - Josh Wheatley for his runs, a wicket, a catch and some excellent grunt to flight ratios. Honourable mention for Ade Broadway and his superb bowling spell that dazzled Ifield through the middle and closing overs.