Saints cap off season with Westfield win

Wickets tumbled on Saturday as Saints beat Westfield, thanks to a bowling masterclass from Jo Piller and Naimat Zafary.

Saturday 6th September, Convent Field, Lewes:

Lewes St Michaels 61-6 (17.5 overs) Vs Westfield 59 all out (22 overs)

LSM win by won by 4 wickets.

LSM team photo after Saturday's win

LSM won the toss and elected to bowl on a sticky wicket. Matt Piller bowled economically alongide brother Jo, with the visiting openers struggling to buy a run. Jo Piller struck in his first over, bowling Phil Dalton (1) with a beauty that ragged back. Toby Copeland (4) and Mark Sheppard (5) were soon dismissed by similar deliveries with Piller in the groove. Piller's variation and trickery were a nightmare to face and he soon had a fourth with a pacey rocket fired through the gate of Ian McLaughlin (1). The Convent Field stumps were taking a battering; the xylophonic clunk of leather on pole a recurring sound as Naimat Zafary joined the party; bowling out Stretton (7), Legg (4), Khanna and Jake McLaughlin, the latter both for ducks. Zafary's 4-24 took him up to a staggering 44 wickets for the season: the second highest haul across the entire thirty-nine divisions of the Sussex Cricket League. A phenomenal achievement.

Westfield were a wounded beast but, as Saints learned from the reverse fixture, one that could still have a sting in the tail. Tom Burgess (19) rallied for the visitors with some well-struck shots, while skipper Todd Tucker (16 n.o.) looked to derail the hosts' hopes of an early tea. The breakthrough came from the only catch of the match with Jo Piller bringing up his 5-for; Burgess miscuing to the grateful palms of Saints' top catcher James Sale. Jo Piller's (5-16) spell of superb bowling never allowed Westfield to get comfortable, constantly threatening a wicket. George Scott (1-6) wrapped up the innings, bowling Stephen Cornford (1) with a ripper.

Westfield's low total of 59 wasn't to be taken lightly on a tricky track, however. After scoffing a Brewers Arms prepared tea, the sides returned to the hallowed Convent Field turf. Despite propping up Division 8, Westfield were not about to go down without a fight. Tom Burgess (5-15) and Todd Tucker (1-24) bowled exceptionally, leaving the Saints changing room scrambling to put on pads, as they lost five wickets for just sixteen runs. A few brows started to be mopped and nails nibbled, as Saints looked to be throwing away a dominant position. The ever-dependable Richard Arnold (15 n.o.) stood firm, playing deliveries on their merits and seeing off the opening bowlers; his contribution confirming him as LSM's top run-getter this season. Naimat Zafary took a more forthright approach and leathered a huge six into the bowling green as he made a lightning 20 before missing a straight one. Captain Pratik Patel finished off the job with 8 not out, to cap off a successful season both as skipper and for the club as a whole.

Lewes St Michaels finished fifth in Division 8, but with the third highest win percentage, such being the fine margins this season. An enjoyable summer was topped off by a team meal at the wonderful Chaula's Indian Restaurant. Here, the Saints faithful shared many a tale of the season's exploits from individual brilliance to hilarious mishaps and perceived injustices, recounting the wonderful family-vibes of socials and BBQs held and planning ahead for more Second XI fixtures and perhaps even a tour next season (with a number of exotic suggestions floated!). Most importantly, everone is looking forward to doing it all again next season after surviving the barren, cricket-less winter (Ashes tour excepted!).

MOTM: Jo Piller for his excellent 5-16.