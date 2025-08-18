Saints do the double over Dicker thanks to Zafary's magic spell

An outstanding spell from Naimat Zafary helped Lewes St Michaels to victory, but the visitors were made to sweat after a great fightback by hosts Dicker in Division 8 East.

Dicker were all out for 99 before Lewes St Michaels got home with 103-7.

Stand-in Skipper Shrey Nilvarna (1-38) elected to bowl first, justifying his decision by bowling out Dave Burns (7) in his second over. Matt Piller (2-30) took two in two balls after trapping William Mills LBW before nicking off Matt Sharp to keeper Richard Arnold.

Dicker grew into the game and the flashing blade of Carl Alsop started to pile on the runs, hitting eight 4s and two 6s to reach his half-ton. Opener Andrew Keen (22) had weathered the early storm and his partnership with Alsop boosted the home side to 94-3 and things were starting to look ugly for LSM.

Inspiration came from a familiar source; Naimat Zafary again providing magic with the ball in hand. Knowing he had to leave the match early to attend a function in London, Zafary wasted no time in wrapping up Dicker's innings, taking a wicket in his second over; castling Keen.

His second over was jaw-dropping: bowling dangerman Alsop (50) and Reuben Dickie in consecutive deliveries, before removing Russell Davis leg-before to complete a sensational hat-trick.He then dislodged Jonah Dickie for a duck, making it a quadruple-wicket maiden.

The triumvirate of Dicker's Dickies were dismissed after some quick-thinking from skipper Shrey, who threw down captain Edward Dickie's stumps from slip after he failed to get back to his crease, which wrapped up the home side's innings on 99. Zafary finished on sensational figures of 3.2 overs, 5 wickets for just 3 runs.

Zafary needed to be on the road by 4pm, so immediately set about the task of chasing down the total; his attack-minded assault on the boundaries paying off as he reached 31 in a heartbeat, eventually bowled by Reuben Dickie (1-10).

With just 35 needed and nine wickets in hand, Saints appeared to be coasting to victory, with opener Richard Arnold going along nicely with 23. A twist in the tail was brewing though.

Sakhib Syed (11) hit a couple of nice boundaries before being caught by William Mills off Andrew Keen before Arnold was bowled attempting an uncharacteristic heave off the same bowler. Keen and bowling partner Matt Sharp bowled excellently, giving Saints few chances to score, building pressure.

Steve Jackson was unfortunate to be bowled by a Keen delivery that kept low, but further wickets of skipper Nilvarna (2) and Pete Bassett (0) got nerves starting to jangle in the Saints changing room. Ash Williams (7) stuck a 4 and 3 to relieve some pressure but the remaining ten runs suddenly looked a much tricker task on a challenging deck as Keen (6-20) continued his rout.

Matthew Kidgell defended resolutely and remained unflustered, despite numerous thundering drives being stopped excellently in the field by the home side. Kidgell's anchor innings of 3 not out was more significant than the scorecard suggested, being pivotal in Saints eventually edging the battle as Matt Piller (5no) hit the winning runs to seal an exciting victory.

MOTM: Naimat Zafary's devastating spell single-handedly turned the match on its head before he laid a solid platform with the bat for Saints.