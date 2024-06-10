Saints enjoy sweet Nutley win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nutley 116 (all out)Lewes St Michaels 117-1

Lewes St Michaels returned to form in the league with a convincing victory at Nutley.

The visitors got off to a great start with the ball, with Naweed Zafary clean bowling the upper order with some jaffers, taking 3-17.

Matt Piller chipped in with 2-20 and Naimat Zafary bowled a great spell of 2-9. Shrey Nilvarna's swing grabbed two more wickets, after some good counter-attacking by Nutley's Nick Avis (28) and Daniel Reardon (32 n.o.).

James Sale & Naweed Zafary after their 100 partnership.