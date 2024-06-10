Saints enjoy sweet Nutley win
Lewes St Michaels returned to form in the league with a convincing victory at Nutley.
The visitors got off to a great start with the ball, with Naweed Zafary clean bowling the upper order with some jaffers, taking 3-17.
Matt Piller chipped in with 2-20 and Naimat Zafary bowled a great spell of 2-9. Shrey Nilvarna's swing grabbed two more wickets, after some good counter-attacking by Nutley's Nick Avis (28) and Daniel Reardon (32 n.o.).
Chasing 117 to win, Saints set about the task positively, and a sublime partnership from Naweed Zafary (56 not out) and James Sale (51 not out) saw the visitors home, with some beautiful cricket shots; James bring up both his half-ton and the match-winning runs with a thunderous drive down the ground.