Saints seal second spot

Tunbridge Wells Borderers 43 (all out) Vs Lewes St Michaels 44-3

Lewes St Michaels finished the season with their 12th win of the league campaign to seal the second promotion spot.

A heavy downpour shortly before the match, threatened to scupper the fixture, but Shrey Nilvarna earned hero status by getting to the ground early to mop up the excess moisture on the wicket to ensure the potentially must-win game for both sides could go ahead.

It was a good toss to win, owing to the damp, gloomy conditions, and Skipper Pratik Patel did the business, putting Tunbridge Wells Borderers in to bat.

The winning LSM team.

Matt Piller (1-11) made an early breakthrough, while Shrey Nilvarna (3-14) bowled excellently at the other end to topple the TWB top order. It was the ever-dependable Naimat Zafary (5-7) who got the most joy with the ball, taking his fourth 5-wicket haul of the season. Richard Arnold took a good catch behind the stumps, despite playing the match wearing odd shoes, having lost of one both pairs!

The hosts finished on 43, which, despite the loss of three wickets, Saints knocked off fairly comfortably. George Scott finished on 17 not out, along with Naweed Zafary (5 not out) to get the win and cap off an excellent season for the Lewes side.

Man of the Match: Naimat Zafary - yet another excellent performance with the ball, taking a 5-for for just seven runs. Naimat finishes as the leading wicket-taker in the Division with 41.

Including his contributions in the t20 competition he has taken 65 wickets this season - a phenomenal achievement!