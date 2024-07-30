Saints up to third after win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewes St Michaels 119-6 (33.2 overs), Hailsham 118 all out (39 overs)

Lewes St Michaels' winning streak continued after a good home performance against Hailsham.

Saints put Hailsham in to bat and made an early breakthrough when Naweed Zafary took a breathtaking one-handed catch, diving backwards, off the bowling of Matt Piller (2-16). George Scott (2-36) made further inroads, but John Storey Tennant (25) and Stan Garbett (31) got a good partnership going for the visitors.

Naimat Zafary (3-12) put an end to that, with a typically fruitful spell that got the hosts back on track. Brother Naweed took 2-19 to mop up the tail, after James Sale's direct-hit run out.

Victorious Saints.

St Michaels got off to a shakey start in response, with Bobby Williams (2-25) and John Storey Tennant (2-17) bowling effectively.

Two delicious straight-drive 6s from Skipper Pratik Patel (16) relieved some pressure, while at the other end, Naweed Zafary put in a classy performance, making a wonderfully measured 55 to get the home side within reach of the total.

George Scott (14 n.o.) and Shrey Nilvarna (13 n.o.) then played sensibly, knocking it around well to get the Lewes side over the line, although George did find the time to crunch a big six beforehand.