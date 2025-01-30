Sandhu becomes Sussex’s FIFTH overseas star for 2025 cricket season
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sandhu – who is of Indian descent but plays for Australia – will be available for four games in the County Championship this summer and will also be available for the T20 Vitality Blast if required.
The signing provides additional cover due to a change in the availability of Jaydev Unadkat in 2025, who will now be available for the final three red-ball games in September.
The announcement of Sandhu’s signature completes Sussex’s overseas signings for the 2025 campaign, with Seales, Unadkat, Hughes and McAndrew all returning to Hove this season.
A previous winner of the prestigious Steve Waugh Medal, the tall fast-bowler is renowned for his ability to generate bounce and swing has featured in 55 first-class matches, taking 151 wickets at an average of 30.52 and an economy of 2.84.
Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said: “We are delighted that Gurinder has decided to join us for the four County Championship matches in June and July, he will add real skill and experience to our bowling attack for those games.
“He is a vastly experienced performer and is very skillful with the ball. The fact that all four games are being played with a Kookaburra ball means he will be very comfortable with that type of ball.”
Sandhu added: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Sussex Cricket Club and can’t wait to step out onto the field at Hove. I’m looking forward to contributing to the team in both the red and white ball formats and experiencing the rich cricketing traditions Sussex is known for.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.