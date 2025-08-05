Worthing and Eastbourne both still have hopes of promotion from Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League – but it was Eastbourne who took the honours when the sides met on Saturday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Worthing struggled and were indebted to Nathan Schoultz’s 77 for getting them to a total of 178 all out.

Jared Humphreys took 5-31 for Eastbourne and there were two wickets apiece for Jacob Smith and Jack Trubshaw.

Eastbourne reached the target with six wickets down. Mark Tomsett struck 57 and skipper Scott Lenham 39. For Worthing, Darryl Rebbetts took 2-41.

Nathan Schoultz on his way to Worthing's top score v Eastbourne

The result leaves Worthing sixth – 28 points behind Eastbourne in fifth. The pair are 70 and 42 points off second place respectively.

Following last week’s tight victory, Southwick and Shoreham CC travelled in expectant mood to north Sussex – but despite Tom Bell again calling the toss correctly and fielding first, his men fell to a crushing Division 8 Central defeat to Felbridge & Sunnyside twos.

There was some lively bowling from Harry Sutton, who took three early wickets, and Huey Pitcher, with 4 for 31 from 6 overs.

But Felbridge’s Noah Tucker’s 67 off 61 balls (10 fours and a six) did most of the damage and it was the tailenders that dented the Wickers hopes, three of the last four hitting 65 runs between them.

Martyn Swift at the crease for Worthing CC | Stephen Goodger

Despite a solid start by Adam Walter (28) a sorry succession of bamboozled batters trudged back to the pavilion as bowlers Harry Hughes (3-17) and James Green (3-13) laid the Wickers line-up to waste.

No-one managed to build a partnership with Walter, and none even managed to reach double figures. A miserable total of 89 saw Southwick and Shoreham to a crushing defeat.

Bell said, “It was a frustrating day, and it could have been closer than the score suggests. There were some excellent bowling performances, and the team did well to remain positive in the field.”

Southwick and Shoreham’s 2nd Xi suffered defeat at home to Ferring twos.

Chasing 193, Tom Clitheroe’s 68, Howard Carter’s 25 and a quickfire 40 from Chris Winter saw the Wickers off to a cracking start until Tom Young ripped out the middle order, leaving Pacey Hull stranded on 14 not out in a 20-run loss.