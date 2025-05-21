Selsey Cricket Club drop out of league

By Ricky Halpin
Contributor
Published 21st May 2025, 16:32 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 15:13 BST

Selsey Cricket Club have made the decision to withdraw from Saturday League cricket for a period of time to consolidate.

Andy Horner, chairman of the club, said: “We are now looking to play friendly cricket and are in the process of obtaining fixtures, which will be posted on our website soon. Hopefully we will be re-joining the league at a future date.

"The colts section is now in full swing with great help from Foresters. There are future events planned for the rest of the season which will be post on our website.

"We are still looking for for volunteers and players. If interested please contact the secretary at [email protected]

“The committee and team are looking forward in a positive manner for the forthcoming season.”

