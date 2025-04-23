Selsey Cricket club looking for players

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Selsey Cricket club are looking for new players for the 2025 season, we are a friendly club, with clubhouse and bar.

Also anyone who can volunteer on the running of the club, scorers, umpires, junior coaches, or just join as a social member.

For more information contact the Secretary on [email protected] or [email protected]