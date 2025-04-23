Selsey Cricket club looking for players

Selsey Cricket club are looking for new players for the 2025 season.

Also anyone who can volunteer on the running of the club, scorers, umpires, junior coaches, or just join as a social member.

For more information contact the Secretary on [email protected] or [email protected]

