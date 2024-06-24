Serendib Cricket Club achieves remarkable 9-wicket win in Crawley showdown

By amanulla khan mohamed faizalContributor
Published 24th Jun 2024, 11:48 BST
In an exhilarating Division 12 league match at Grattons Park, Serendib Cricket Club showcased their exceptional form by securing a commanding 9-wicket victory against Ram CC 4th XI.

Despite losing the toss and being put to field, Serendib CC's bowling unit put up a commendable performance, restricting Ram CC to 155/7 in 40 overs.

Ram CC's innings was spearheaded by Nathan Bhatti, who top-scored with 44 runs, and Jayesh Chauhan, contributing 35 runs. Serendib CC's Rehan Ullah was the standout bowler, claiming 4 wickets, while Farhan provided excellent support with 2 wickets.

Chasing a target of 156, Serendib CC's batting line-up delivered a stellar performance, reaching 159/1 in just 26.1 overs. Fazahim led the charge with an explosive 56 runs off 39 balls, hitting 4 fours and 4 sixes. Irsan Mohamed anchored the innings with a solid 64 runs off 76 balls, including 5 boundaries. Mahabub Sabbir's unbeaten 20 runs ensured a smooth finish, guiding Serendib CC to a comfortable win.

Fazahim Mohamed.

The match highlighted the team's cohesive effort, with significant contributions from both their bowlers and batsmen.

Match Summary:

    Ram CC 4th XI Innings:

    • Nathan Bhatti: 44 runs
    • Jayesh Chauhan: 35 runs
    • Rehan Ullah: 4 wickets
    • Farhan: 2 wickets
    • Total: 155/7 in 40 overs

This well-contested match demonstrated the prowess of both teams, with Serendib Cricket Club’s balanced approach in batting and bowling earning them a well-deserved victory. Both teams will look to build on their performances in the upcoming fixtures.

