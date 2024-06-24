Serendib Cricket Club achieves remarkable 9-wicket win in Crawley showdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an exhilarating Division 12 league match at Grattons Park, Serendib Cricket Club showcased their exceptional form by securing a commanding 9-wicket victory against Ram CC 4th XI.

Despite losing the toss and being put to field, Serendib CC's bowling unit put up a commendable performance, restricting Ram CC to 155/7 in 40 overs.

Ram CC's innings was spearheaded by Nathan Bhatti, who top-scored with 44 runs, and Jayesh Chauhan, contributing 35 runs. Serendib CC's Rehan Ullah was the standout bowler, claiming 4 wickets, while Farhan provided excellent support with 2 wickets.

Chasing a target of 156, Serendib CC's batting line-up delivered a stellar performance, reaching 159/1 in just 26.1 overs. Fazahim led the charge with an explosive 56 runs off 39 balls, hitting 4 fours and 4 sixes. Irsan Mohamed anchored the innings with a solid 64 runs off 76 balls, including 5 boundaries. Mahabub Sabbir's unbeaten 20 runs ensured a smooth finish, guiding Serendib CC to a comfortable win.

The match highlighted the team's cohesive effort, with significant contributions from both their bowlers and batsmen.

Match Summary:

Ram CC 4th XI Innings: Nathan Bhatti: 44 runs



Jayesh Chauhan: 35 runs



Rehan Ullah: 4 wickets



Farhan: 2 wickets



Total: 155/7 in 40 overs