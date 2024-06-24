Serendib Cricket Club achieves remarkable 9-wicket win in Crawley showdown
Despite losing the toss and being put to field, Serendib CC's bowling unit put up a commendable performance, restricting Ram CC to 155/7 in 40 overs.
Ram CC's innings was spearheaded by Nathan Bhatti, who top-scored with 44 runs, and Jayesh Chauhan, contributing 35 runs. Serendib CC's Rehan Ullah was the standout bowler, claiming 4 wickets, while Farhan provided excellent support with 2 wickets.
Chasing a target of 156, Serendib CC's batting line-up delivered a stellar performance, reaching 159/1 in just 26.1 overs. Fazahim led the charge with an explosive 56 runs off 39 balls, hitting 4 fours and 4 sixes. Irsan Mohamed anchored the innings with a solid 64 runs off 76 balls, including 5 boundaries. Mahabub Sabbir's unbeaten 20 runs ensured a smooth finish, guiding Serendib CC to a comfortable win.
The match highlighted the team's cohesive effort, with significant contributions from both their bowlers and batsmen.
Match Summary:
- Nathan Bhatti: 44 runs
- Jayesh Chauhan: 35 runs
- Rehan Ullah: 4 wickets
- Farhan: 2 wickets
- Total: 155/7 in 40 overs
Ram CC 4th XI Innings:
This well-contested match demonstrated the prowess of both teams, with Serendib Cricket Club’s balanced approach in batting and bowling earning them a well-deserved victory. Both teams will look to build on their performances in the upcoming fixtures.
