Shakir hits 135 to help Crawley Eagles comfortably beat West Wittering

Eagles batted first and got off to a flyer, Razlan Razik was run out for a 46 in the 9th over as the openers went at 10 runs per over, but the day belonged to his fellow opener Shakir Hamed his 135 included 14 fours and 3 sixes.

Eagles were bowled out for 306 in the 43 over. In reply the visitors lost wickets regularly Eagles fast bowler Bilal Ahmad 3-32 off his 7 overs was the pick of the Eagles bowlers, skipper Usman Bashir chipped in with 3-44 to bowl out Wittering for 168 in 37 overs and take the 30 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eagles Captain Usman Bashir said “Shakir knock helped set up a winning score it was good to bounce back from last weeks disappointing lose we must try to be allot more consistent if we are to challenge in this league”

Shakir Hamed 135 came of 132 balls

Eagles host Roffey 2nd XI at Cherry Lane on Saturday.

Sussex Cricket League Division 5 West

Crawley Eagles 2nd XI v Findon 2nd XI

Mohammed Arif 6-45 was not enough for Eagles second team losing at Findon. The host batted forst scored 232-9 off 40 overs opeoner Chris Young top scoring with 59 Arif 6 wickets was the hilght of the visitors bowling. In reply Eagles batting failed the team eded up all out for 171 in 35 overs.

Sussex Cricket League Div 7

Crawley Eagles 3rd XI v Roffey 3rd XI

Yasser IIyas 113 not out helped Eagles third team to a comfortable 201 run win over Roffey thirds at Cherry Lane. Eagles batted first a total of 309-5 off 40 overs was always going to be too much for the visitors to chase they ended up all out for 108 of 31 overs Zeeshan Khan 5-18 of 7 overs was the pick of the bowlers.

Sussex Cricket League Div 8

Crawley Eagles 4th XI v Gorring by Sea CC 2nd XI

Eagles young forth team which this year is the club’s development side lost out to a strong Gorring second team by just 11 runs. Gorring batted first scoring 228-9 off 40 overs young SaimAyub 4045 of 8 overs was the pick of the bowlers. In reply Eagles young lads did well just falling short 217-9 off 40 overs with some good contributions from Saim Ayub 34 and Shannaz Rahem 44 not out.

Sussex Cricket League Div 9

Crawley Eagles 5th XI v Portslade CC 3rd XI

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hattrick from Eagles bowler Prakash Rajendra helped Eagles fifth team to a comfortable 152 run victory at Portslade thirds. Visitors batted first scoring 208-6 veteran Rishafi top scoring with 60 not out, in reply the host were bowled out for 56 in 26 overs Prakash Rajendra 5-16 of 6 overs including the hattrick was the man of the match.

Sussex Cricket League Div 10

Crawley Eagles 6th XI v Petworth Park 1st XI

Eagles sixth team were beaten by a strong Petworth Park 1st team by 141 runs Park batted first scoring 268-8 in reply Eagles were all out for 127.

Sussex Cricket League Div 12

Crawley Eagles 7th XI v Tilgate 2nds XI