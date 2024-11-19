Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sidley Cricket Club celebrated a year of success on and off the field at their annual dinner and awards.

A good turnout of players, partners, club officials and invited guests had an enjoyable evening of food, drink, prizes and music at Cooden Beach Golf Club.

A number of awards were handed out for achievements on the field and hard work off it during a year in which the club played home league games in their local community for the first time since 2012 and the senior first team clinched promotion.

Recipients of multiple trophies included Johnathan Haffenden, whose influence on his return to the club was reflected by him winning the first team batting and bowling awards.

Prize winners at Sidley Cricket Club's dinner and awards evening

Andy Pearson collected the second XI bowling and players' player honours, as well as the Tyrone Wildman Spirit of Cricket Award.

It came just three weeks after he received the Sussex Cricket League Division 12 East (South East) bowling award. Sidley's Pete Savage took the batting equivalent.

Craig Ramsden picked up the first team best performance prize and President's Cup, while Asanka Pathiranaga was the winner of the second XI best performance and Six-Hit Cup.

Meanwhile, Jamie Ramsden's tireless efforts to drive the club forward were recognised with the Chairman's Cup, while Tyler Dobbs - one of a number of young people who attend Sidley's free weekly junior sessions during the spring and summer - was the Apollo Junior Cup winner.

Johnathan Haffenden, right, winner of the first team's batting and bowling awards, with club president Mark White

Full list of winners:

1st XI: batting - Johnathan Haffenden, bowling - Johnathan Haffenden, fielding - Jason Hurst, best performance (Jack Crittenden Shield) - Craig Ramsden, players' player - Sabbir Ahmed.

2nd XI: batting - Pete Savage, bowling - Andy Pearson, fielding - Paul Oxborrow, best performance (Ian & Jenny Mollart Shield) - Asanka Pathiranage, players' player - Andy Pearson.

Other awards: Trevor Ramsden Shield - Ian Vye, Six-Hit Cup - Asanka Pathiranage, Arthur Brooke Cup (young player award) - Henry West, Apollo Junior Cup - Tyler Dobbs, Tyrone Wildman Spirit of Cricket Award - Andy Pearson, President's Cup - Craig Ramsden, Chairman's Cup - Jamie Ramsden, gift tokens - Chloe Ramsden, Jenny Mollart, Chloe-Rose Considine, Trevor Ramsden, Jackie Ramsden.

Andy Pearson, right, winner of the second team bowling and players' player awards and the Tyrone Wildman Spirit of Cricket Award, with club president Mark White

Off the field, club volunteers have been working hard throughout the year - and will continue to do so over the winter - on maintaining and improving the club's playing and changing facilities at its St Mary's Recreation Ground base.

Sidley have also taken part in community events such as the Sidley Festival and Sidley Roadshow, and will be present at the Heart of Sidley festive lights switch-on on November 29.

The club have made several donations of food items to Bexhill Family Collective CIC, helping people in need in its community.