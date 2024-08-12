Singh on song for victorious Horley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A century for overseas batsman CP Singh helped Horley 1st XI to a five-wicket win in Surrey Championship Division Five, stretching their lead at the top of the table to 35 points. The 2nd and 3rd XIs also won, on a super day for the club.

Second-placed Alleyn came to play the 1sts at Horley Row knowing a win would narrow the gap to a couple of points. Horley were missing Charlie Robins, so stand-in skipper Regan Derham had the honour of losing the toss and his side were asked to field first.

Horley had a couple more absentees, Will Taylor being one, meaning Ben Davies and Guy Derham (2-54) led the charge for early wickets. Davies was unlucky with a few streaky edges going for four, however Derham started off perfectly, clipping the top of off stump to reduce the visitors to 8-1.

Will Deasy (132) and Ewan Harris (36) weathered the early storm and picked off runs where they could, ensuring there was no top order collapse. Regan Derham was chopping and changing his bowlers to try and break this partnership, but nothing seemed to be working, with Alleyn bringing up their 100 in the 21st over.

Guy Derham then got the job done for his brother, finding his way through the defences of Harris, however at 102-2 and with Deasy going well at the other end, Alleyn had a good platform to try to post a big score.

Guy Derham just couldn’t stay out of the action, as five overs later he ran out Tom Eadon (14) with a great pick up and throw to the keeper’s end. The game swung further in the favour of the home side in the 30th over when Irfaan Baksh (2-42) trapped Alleyn skipper Robert George lbw in his first over to leave the score at 136-4.

Deasy was clearly tiring, however this wasn’t affecting his ability to hit the ball to the boundary, and with the assistance of John Poole (20), he was frustrating the Horley attack again and reached a very well-made century in the 43rd over.

Baksh struck again, removing Poole, well caught by skipper Derham at the end of the 47th over, meaning Alleyn had three overs to improve on 227-5. Davies (2-43) returned to bowl a crucial over, clean bowling Deasy and picking up one more in the same fashion with the last ball. Alleyn took the score from 235-7 to 251-7 in the last couple of overs.

Horley knew that the track was more than batter friendly, so chasing 252 was not out of the realms of possibility, however they got off to the worst start possible. Joe Barnes (2-43) needed only three balls at Regan Derham before finding a delivery that crashed into middle and leg stump.

Singh strolled to the crease to join Ben Remfry with an early rebuild in order, and he calmed any nerves, playing with the serene confidence we have witnessed for most of the year.

Remfry was playing an excellent supporting role, and although not at his fluent best and with some luck on his side, thanks to a couple of dropped catches, he brought up his first 50 since returning from East Grinstead earlier this season.

Singh joined him a couple of overs later with the score now sitting at 115-1 at the halfway stage. Alleyn were mixing up their bowlers, but nothing was working, as Singh and Remfry kept going about their work for the next 13 overs.

Singh was closing in on his first century for Horley, and with two textbook cover drives he reached that milestone in the 38th over, letting out an almighty roar, before composing himself and getting back to his work.

Unfortunately it wasn’t to be for Remfry though, as he fell for 82 in the next over to the returning Barnes, with his luck finally running out, the ball bouncing off his elbow and back onto his stumps, just two runs short of a 200 partnership with Singh.

Davies joined Singh at 198-2 and they pushed the score to within 27 of victory before Davies fell, caught behind for 19 of the left arm spin of Jack Thompson (2-27) in the 43rd over.

In typical Horley fashion, nothing can be done easily. Alleyn found another two wickets in successive overs with Singh falling to opening bowler Matthew Riley and Matt Gainsford re-enacting Davies’ wicket, caught behind off Thompson.

At 237-4, with 5.2 overs to go, Jon Barnett attempted to settle any nerves on the side by bludgeoning his first ball for four, meaning Horley needed 11 to win off the remaining five overs. Nathan Baily (11 not out) needed just five balls to get them: two dot balls were followed by a four, a six and then a single to bring the win home for Horley.

Horley travel to sixth-placed Byfleet next weekend, hoping the weather doesn’t ruin the result like it did in the reverse fixture.

A 22-run win at Alleyn in Surrey County 2nd XI Premier Division kept Horley 2nd XI in second place, 11 points behind Roehampton.

Horley elected to bat and got off to a slow start with just 13 coming from the first four overs before Aryan Patel was bowled for one by Mick Poole.

Matt Ware was caught behind for three off the bowling of Harry Swift and Ryan Bunn soon followed, caught after scoring 11, with the score 32-3 off 10.1 overs. Dan Sired was bowled for three and stand-in skipper for the day Chris Webber top edged one to the man on the fine leg boundary for one, making the score 65-5.

Ben Stewart was looking good on a difficult wicket which was seamer friendly with variable bounce, but then got bowled for 19 by a ball nipping back in. Liam Adams added five before being caught while under-16s player Artie Hoskins, making his 2nd XI debut, got into his innings, hitting some good boundaries that were much needed.

He was bowled after making a fine 23 runs on a difficult wicket which put Horley 109-8 off 29 overs. Ollie Millard went for nine, then Trevor Stevens joined Alex Field in the middle. Field hit a nice four down the ground but the Horley innings ended on 119 when Stevens was bowled for two by Poole, who took 4-19.

Alleyn were soon under pressure in their reply as they lost Simon Norris and Ryan Ramdin to Stewart's bowling in the third and fifth overs, then Webber took the wicket of Tom Langley-Jones, caught by Millard to make it 27-3.

Field (2-25) took the fourth wicket of Pranav Bharadwaj, caught by Ware for 19, and the next, having Andrew Wyles caught at point for two by Bunn.

In the next over Adams got Ed Naylor caught for 25 by Sired, who lost his voice from being very vocal from ball one. Straight after drinks there was a mix up in the running and Yusuf Jackson got run out for a duck by Webber with a composed underarm throw in to wicket keeper Hoskins, which put the score at 74-7.

Alleyn put together a little partnership before Stewart got Niall Rogers lbw for nine and then bowled Poole for one, which meant Horley needed one more wicket to win while Alleyn needed 23 runs. The very next over Webber (2-27) trapped Sahil Madan on the pads for eight, giving Horley got a 22-run win.

It was a great all-round bowling and fielding performance from Horley, with Stewart the stand-out bowler taking 4-18 from eight overs, while Hoskins kept well and took a catch.

As Horley continue their quest for the title, they entertain bottom-placed Merrow next Saturday.

Horley 3rd XI remain top of Sussex Division 11 West (North) after a 98-run home win over Roffey, but still have Steyning snapping at their heels, nine points behind with a game in hand.

Horley were put in and lost Anup Ghanshala for a duck, lbw to Roger Smith, but Tom Jowett joined Henrick Cook and the two young players brought Horley into the game, rotating the strike and punishing the bad balls.

When Jowett fell for nine, Andrew Burbidge came in. He has played just two games since a serious accident in 2019 and is more usually found videoing first XI matches for Horley’s YouTube channel, but he stepped up for the 3rds this weekend to help alleviate an availability problem.

He was looking to get Horley into a more comfortable position and push the run rate and he and Cook built a lovely partnership, with a mix of good running and both finding the boundary with ease.

Horley looked to be in control before a great caught and bowled from Tom Danahay dismissed Burbidge for 36. Abdul Razzaq fell early to Jim Barnes and good bowling from Roffey restricted Horley and eventually led to the wicket of Cook, bowled by Danahay for a brilliant 67, his first adult cricket half-century.

Skipper Kieran Childs came in and Horley started to gain momentum, scoring runs quickly and putting the pressure back on Roffey, before Barnes bowled Rigby then did the same to Hrishi Patel, making the score 156-7.

Ryan Smith and Childs put together a good partnership of 40 before Childs was caught for 35 off Fin Small, who then bowled Smith for 24. Ratna Simhacharie Javvaji and Tom Clargo were the last pair for Horley and pushed on to close the innings on 211-9 from 40 overs.

Smith and Razzaq opened the bowling for Horley, putting the pressure on Roffey from the off. After a few chances were put down, Razzaq got the breakthrough, finding the edge of Nick Knight for Jowett to take the catch. Smith then trapped Nick Maynard lbw and soon afterwards Razzaq had Danahay caught by Ratna and Horley were in control of the match.

Childs and Clargo came into the attack and both bowled great, with Childs taking two wickets and Clargo one, with a runout from Cook in among them. Roffey were 79-7 and another bowling partnership cleaned up the tail, with Patel taking 2-7 in 2.3 overs and Ratna 1-10, with Cook bagging two catches, and Roffey were all out for 113 in 34.3 overs.

Next Saturday Horley play a crucial match away at Steyning, with both teams vying for the single automatic promotion place.