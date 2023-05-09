Edit Account-Sign Out
Skipper Childs hits 50 as Horley 3rd XI win in only senior game played at the club

Horley 3rd XI were the only men’s senior team at the club lucky enough to play at weekend (after Saturday’s cricket was washed out) and skipper Kieran Childs celebrated with an unbeaten half-century as they beat Chipstead and Walcountians Sunday 2nd XI by 22 runs on Sunday.

By Katie FieldContributor
Published 9th May 2023, 07:12 BST

Horley were put in, in this 35-over friendly, and initially struggled in damp conditions which favoured the bowlers. Adam Barber, who normally plays Surrey Championship 2nd XI cricket, took two early wickets before Josh Mason and Khurram Jalil put on 29 for the third wicket.

Mason was out for 26, Ryan Bunn made 14, including three fours, and when Childs came in Horley were 85-5 from 24 overs. He did well to push the scoring rate along, hitting four fours and a six and ensuring Horley’s bowlers had a decent total of 157-6 to defend. He was 52 not out at the end and Abdul Razzaq was 12 not out.

Alex Field and Tom Clargo bowled good opening spells for Horley, restricting Chipstead to 30 runs from the first ten overs.

Kieran Childs hit an unbeaten 50 for Horley
Kieran Childs hit an unbeaten 50 for Horley

Field took the key wicket of in-form batter Jasper McNulty, caught by Childs and first-change bowlers Razzaq and Evan Grimwood kept it tight, ensuring the hosts remained behind the run-rate and taking a wicket apiece.With ten overs to go Chipstead still required 78 runs and Bunn and Naveed Sherwani were continuing Horley’s good bowling performance, also claiming one wicket each. Barber came in with the score at 98-4 and was 23 not out at the end but his team could only make 135-6 in their 35 overs and Horley were comfortable winners.

Oscar Hofmann accomplished the rare feat of four wickets in four balls as Horley Under-15s beat Kenley in the first round of the Surrey County Cup.

Horley put Kenley in and bowled them out for 100 in 19.2 overs, with Hofmann taking the last four wickets. He had Jonathan Cock lbw from the fifth ball of his second over, bowled Noah Rye first ball, then completed his hat-trick with the first ball of his third over, bowling Robbie Harris.

Not content with that, Hofmann bowled Qasim Kamran next ball to finish with figures of 4-10 from 2.2 overs. Khyan Patel took 2-6 and Dan Sired, Sam Terry and Sam Armitage took a wicket each.Horley reach 102-5 in 16 overs in reply with Aidan Spalding top-scoring on 39 not out.

Oscar Hofmann took four wickets in four balls for the under-15s.
Oscar Hofmann took four wickets in four balls for the under-15s.