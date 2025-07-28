Horley Cricket Club's two T20 Slam teams won their matches to maintain their hunt for silverware.

Horley Hackers progressed to the last 16 of the Sussex Slam T20, beating Felbridge and Sunnyside Fury by six wickets at Horley Row on Friday evening.

A young Felbridge side elected to bat and only made 121 all out from their 20 overs. Number nine Robin Wandrag top-scored with 22 not out from 15 balls, while number three Dom Gordon scored 20 up the order.

Sam Remfry starred with the ball for Horley, taking 3-15 from four overs, one wicket caught by his brother Ben and two caught by Matt Gainsford, who bagged four catches in total.

Kersti Meyer (left) and Naomi Hamilton batted brilliant for Horley Hornets

Luke Smith took 2-16 and one catch, and Irfaan Baksh bowled 2-20. Kieran Childs and Ben Davies claimed one wicket each, Childs’s a stumping by George Hyde.

Horley needed just 11.4 overs to reach the target of 122. Guy Derham was dropped in the first over, then made 19 in an opening stand of 24 with Hyde before being caught by Gabriel Nix off Alex Parker. Gainsford was out for eight in the fifth over, Jon Barnett followed two overs later for 16 from six balls (two fours, one six), then Davies and Hyde took the score from 70-3 to 112. Davies was caught for 15 (eight balls, two fours, one six) then Ben Remfy (five not out) saw Horley home alongside Hyde (24 not out, 23 balls, five fours).

Horley now play Southwater at home in the last 16, with the winner of that due to play the winner of Slinfold v Crawley Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Horley Hornets women’s team beat Merstham by five wickets in their latest Surrey Slam Women’s Shield Four match to top the table with five wins out of six.

Merstham elected to bat at Horley Row and made 136-1 from their 20 overs. The only wicket was a run out by Charlotte Gouldsborough in the 15th over, and Orla Chavasse top-scored for Merstham, retiring on 41 from 33 balls. Claire White and Flick Urquhart were 20 and 10 not out respectively at the close and some tight Horley bowling, especially from Lauren Waddington and Naomi Hamilton, kept the Merstham total down.

In Horley’s reply, Cheryl Douglas and Emma Webber both fell in the fifth over before the total had reached 20, then Kersti Meyer and Hannah Woodruffe combined to take the score to 75, with Meyer blasting eight fours and retiring on 43 from just 20 balls.

That brought Hamilton to the wicket and she opened with a two, a six and two fours to move the score to 91-2 before Woodruffe was bowled by Claire White for 7.

In partnership with Gouldsborough, Hamilton motored on to 43 not out from 18 balls (seven fours, one six) and after she retired in the 16th over, Gouldsborough (14 not out) and Waddington saw Horley home to 138-3 with three overs to spare.