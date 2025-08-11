Slinfold CC keep on celebrating in their 250th year

Slinfold Cricket Club are relishing a bonanza season in their 250th anniversary year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First they added to their celebrations by romping home to win their Division 4 West league 124 points clear after winning all of their games.

And, on Sunday they returned to what has almost become their second home on finals days – Horsham Cricket Club – to win the long-standing Mirfield Cup again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was Slinfold’s fifth Mirfield triumph in six years, this time despatching Horley.

Slinfold - cup winners as well as league winners

In Saturday’s league game at Southwater, Slinfold inserted the hosts and promptly bowled them out for a paltry 103 – then rattled off the runs to win by 8 wickets in just 13.1 overs, yet another clinical, thumping win in their wonderful all conquering season

On Sunday in the Mirfield Cup Horley elected to bat and soon notched up a 53-run opening partnership, mainly thanks to fireworks from skipper Guy Derham, who went on to make 65 – the highest score of the match – from 29 balls, including 9 fours and 3 sixes.

But following his departure, only three batsmen managed to get to double figures, with Steven Haines and captain Dishan de Silva taking four wickets each, and Adam Goacher two. Horley posted 158, a useful T20 score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replying, Slinfold lost an early wicket, but rallied to 100 before encountering another setback. A knock of 48 from Haines, an unbeaten 40 from wicketkeeper Tom Endacott and Reece Pilot’s 36 enabled Slinfold to go on to win by six wickets with 10 balls to spare.

The cup win puts Slinfold through to Sussex Slam’s finals day at Horsham CC on Monday, August 25, with the four regional champions.

Chairman Martyn Haines told the County Times: “This was our 50th T20 win out of 58 games since the Slam started. And, even more importantly, we’ve been promoted as Division 4 West League champions with still four games to go after 14 wins from 14 starts.

"With all of our teams across the club doing well we’re having quite a season in our big year.”