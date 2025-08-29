Slinfold cricketers make it a happy anniversary
After promotion as runaway leaders of Sussex League Division 4 West, they won the Mirfield Cup for the fifth time in six years, putting them through to another Sussex Slam Finals Day at Horsham Cricket Club.
They appear there so often in cup finals that they’re in danger of being charged rent - and they carried off that trophy, too.
In the Slam semi-final, Slinfold put Brighton Dome Mission into bat and immediately had them on the ropes when Udage Diyon de Silva dismissed both openers for ducks.
The Mission recovered to 3-86, only to wobble again, completing their 20 overs on 139-8 (de Silva 3-19). Slinfold also suffered an early loss, but went on to win by five wickets at the start of their final over, Ali Siddique making 48.
Slinfold won the toss again in the final, inserting Eastergate, who struggled to 3-37, but posted 140-5, de Silva again leading the bowling, with 2-22.
After Guy Thorne had made an unbeaten 50, retiring under Slam rules, Slinfold won by three wickets with an over and a half to spare.
Delighted Slinfold chairman Martyn Haines told the County Times: “We are extremely proud of our retention of the Sussex Slam Cup. We took a different approach this season, targeting Finals Day with a focus on under 18s participating throughout.
"We exceeded this objective with U18s and players as young as under 15s, four of whom – Casey Hill, Ali Siddique, Diyon de Silva and Sam Murphy - played, making significant contributions in both the semi final and final.”