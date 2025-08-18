South African Beaufort hits brilliant century for Three Bridges, Ifield beat Haywards Heath

Luke Beaufort. Three Bridges Cricket Club. Pic: Staff/Nationalworld

South African Luke Beaufort hit a sensational 165 not out as Three Bridges beat East Grinstead by 28 runs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beaufort’s innings culminated in a crazy final over where 36 runs were scored off former Sussex bowler Lewis Hatchett, which included four wides and a six off a no ball.

Bridges were put into bat and lost James Russell in the first over but Rahul Tangirala (46) and Joe Walker (48) steadied the ship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after they went it was the Beaufort show as his hit the ball to all parts, smashing 13 fours and ten 6s in his brilliant knock.

No one else in the bottom seven scored more than 15 as Bridges reached 310-9 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Leo Cammish was the star of the show for Grinstead with a superb 114, supported by Max Mikhail (62), but Ollie Blandford (3-34), Connor Golding (2-38) and George Cave (2-59) kept Grinstead in check and they finished on 282-9 from their 50 overs, 28 runs short.

That leaves Bridges third in the Premier Division table, two points behind second-placed Preston Nomads. Horsham claimed the title on Saturday by beating Nomads and have an unassailable 93 point lead going into the final three games.

Bridges travel to Cuckfield on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ifield gave their faint survival hopes a boost on Saturday with a six wicket win over Haywards Heath.

Raminda Wijesooriya (3-30) gave them the perfect start, getting rid of the top three, including run machine Umar Amin, with the score on just 35.

Heath skipper Callum Smith hit 51 but no one else made a significant contribution as they were all out for 162. Dan Smith took 3-16 from his 10 overs.

Jonny Phelps (3-41) had Ifield in trouble at 36-4 but skipper Mike Norris (55 not out) and Usman Khan (84 not out) saw Ifield home in the 33rd over.

Ifield are still bottom of the Premier Division and are 45 points from safety with 90 to play for. They face East Grinstead in a crunch game on Saturday.