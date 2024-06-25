Southwater CC fall agonisingly short of Birdham CC
A strong Southwater bowling attack, headed by Paul Tillier and Phil Hatzidakis, made early breakthroughs to limit Birdham to 29-3. Wickets and runs kept coming, including three wickets apiece for Neil Rampersad and Dan Peskett.
Birdham posted 132 all out in 37.5 overs, a defendable total but one that gave the Southwater batters optimism for the chase.
Southwater got off to a shaky start, collapsing to 18-3 thanks to excellent bowling from Birdham and Josh Rank in particular.
The stalwart captain Greg Young steadied the ship, with his 61 seemingly putting Southwater on track for a successful chase.
However, a late resurgence from the Birdham bowlers stopped all progress.
From 118-6, the Birdham bowlers wrestled for control with tight bowling. Hope was still high when 2nd XI batter William Poston hit a magnificent cover drive in what appeared to be counter-attack, before even he too fell victim to the Birdham bowling attack.
The Southwater batters were unable to stem the tide, and eventually fell for 130 all out, tantalisingly close to the 132 total.
The result saw West Wittering move into pole position tied on points with Southwater in second place, who have played a game more than their closest rivals.
