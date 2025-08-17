Southwick and Shoreham 1st XI v Preston Nomads 4th XI

With several of the Wickers top performers preferring Mediterranean beaches to a cool and cloudy Buckingham Park, It was an understrength outfit that took to the field following Skipper Tom Bell’s winning toss.

The overcast conditions were much to the liking of opening bowlers Paul Hudson and Gary Mussen who bowled magnificently parsimonious spells as the Nomads batters found runs at a premium.

Hudson soon had Graham Watson caught behind by keeper Jack Moore whilst Mussen went wicketless despite recording 5 maidens on the bounce in his first spell (much to the delight of old Ma Mussen awaiting news in the Australian outback!).

Wickets fell at regular intervals thanks to the sterling efforts of Ahmed Oryakhail with 3 victims and Harry Cracknell and Bell’s 2 each. Nomad’s saviour was opener Tom Hutchinson who carried his bat for a battling 74, his only support coming from a quickfire 18 by their Captain Malorie Short (despite, or because of, being hit on her unprotected head), 14 from Sam Collyer and 10 to Louis Ventner. Despite a slow start, a total of 151 for 8 gave Nomads a competitive total.

With Southwick and Shoreham at 2 for 3 after 3 overs the writing was on the wall, bowlers Luke Owen Danny Carey-Pointing laying waste to a callow batting side. Farhad Barakzai’s 13 and Bell’s 10 were the only double figure scores as the home XI subsided to 42 all out in 20 overs, a score that would be even more ignominious without a late partnership between Bell and Hudson. Owen posted excellent figures of 9-5-10-4 and Carey Poynting 5-2-8-3.

Reflecting on the match Bell said: “It was a tough game .We had an excellent start in the field and we bowled and fielded well. But 150 was always going to be a tough chase in the circumstances.”