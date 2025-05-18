Southwick and Shoreham fall short against Edenbridge 2'nd XI

For the Wickers first home match of the season a strong side was chosen to go into battle against the Kentish men of Edenbridge.

Having called the toss correctly skipper Harry Dorgan had little hesitation in asking the opposition to bat first on what looked a decent wicket.

Opening bowlers Paul Hudson and Gary Mussen began well but without fortune as the Edenbridge batters stood firm in a fine opening stand. It took the arrival of teenage magician Ahmed Oryakhail to see the pair off, bowling Adam Gilmour for 31 and having Stuart Gibbs caught by Dorgan for 41, all this despite having three catches dropped by the rusty S&S fielders!

Thereafter, the away side limped along at a poor run rate thanks to tight bowling from Dean Ghasemi and Craig Dawson. Wickets fell at regular intervals with only Pryesh Vyas’s 29 offering any resistance.

Oryakhail took another two wickets in his second spell including a cracking caught and bowled. His figures of 4 for 33 from 9 overs stood out but there were solid performances from Dawson who took 2 for 20 from 9, Mussen 2 for 26 from 5, Ghasemi’s 1 for 19 0ff 6 and the evergreen Paul Hudson who gave away only 14 runs in his spell of 6 overs. Edenbridge finally posting a very gettable 150 all out.

Wickers began their innings confident of a second successive win but lost early wickets as Adam Walter was caught behind from a ball that kept low and Dean Ghasemi fell lbw.

A partnership between Dorgan and Farhad Barakzai looked promising until Barakzai on 19 suffered ill-luck, getting run out as Dorgan played a straight drive and bowler Gareth Fuller managed to feather it on to the stumps.

Dorgan battled on manfully but the other batters struggled to score runs as the bowling attack maintained a stranglehold led by Sussex over 60s player Andy Hill. When Dorgan holed out on 43 the jig was up as the Wickers subsided to a measly 95 all out in 34 overs. Gareth Fuller starred for the Kent side posting superb figures of 8-3-9-4 ably supported by Hill’s 9-3-20-2.

Disconsolate Captain Dorgan was lost for words, saying “After a good bowling performance we fell short with the bat.”

In an exciting Sunday friendly The Duke of Wellington lost by just one run against St. Peters. Best performances for the Wellymen came from Mike Newman with 3 wickets and Tom Clitheroe’s 35 undefeated.

The Colts enjoyed an excellent Sunday morning, the under 9s won at Lewes Priory thanks to great performances from Eiji who scored 17 runs and bagged 2 wickets and debutant Freddie who scored 8 and took 2 catches.

The U-11s played the same opposition at Southwick Green and notched a second successive victory, Harry scoring an incredible 29 in a great weekend for the “Clitheroe kids” and Ronnie taking 3 wickets for no runs.