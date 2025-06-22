Southwick and Shoreham triumph in low-scoring affair with Copthorne

Ahmed Oryakhail took 5-6 as Southwick bowled Copthorne out for 81 in 22.2 overs. Gary Mussen took 3-30.

Southwick lost five wickets in the chase but Dean Ghasemi saw them home with an unbeaten 45.

Kimani Mbugua took 4-31 for Copthorne.

Photographer Stephen Goodger was there to catch the action.

