Southwick and Shoreham triumph in low-scoring affair with Copthorne

Ahmed Oryakhail took 5-6 as Southwick bowled Copthorne out for 81 in 22.2 overs. Gary Mussen took 3-30.
Southwick lost five wickets in the chase but Dean Ghasemi saw them home with an unbeaten 45.
Kimani Mbugua took 4-31 for Copthorne.
Photographer Stephen Goodger was there to catch the action.
