Southwick and Shoreham triumph in low-scoring affair with Copthorne

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 16:46 BST
Southwick and Shoreham edged to a five-wicket win in a low-scoring affair with Copthorne in Division 8 Central of the Sussex Cricket League.

Ahmed Oryakhail took 5-6 as Southwick bowled Copthorne out for 81 in 22.2 overs. Gary Mussen took 3-30.

Southwick lost five wickets in the chase but Dean Ghasemi saw them home with an unbeaten 45.

Kimani Mbugua took 4-31 for Copthorne.

Photographer Stephen Goodger was there to catch the action.

