Southwick and Shoreham v Dormansland

Dormansland arrived at a gloomy Buckingham Park in search of a win to avoid relegation and were put into bat as Wickers skipper Tom Bell won the toss. The bowlers initially laboured to make any headway and 29 runs were picked off before Huey Pitcher made a vital breakthrough, bowling Oscar Floyd on 19.

Christopher Eastlake and James Scott forged another strong partnership of 35 until Ahmed Oryakhail castled Eastlake for 19 and from a promising 64 for 2 Dormansland were soon struggling at 80 for 6, largely thanks to a super spell of fast bowling from Oryakhail including a double wicket maiden.

Harry Dorgan bagged the wicket of the tenacious Scott for 28 in a three-wicket haul and Oryakhail polished off the tail to register a much deserved five for 24 with 2 maidens.

As his side collapsed around him Anthony Pamnani fought back with a gutsy 46 not as out as the away side were 140 all out with 2 balls to spare.

As the light worsened and light rain began to fall the Wickers pushed along quickly in search of victory. Adam Walter fell early on to a Scott delivery that trapped him LBW and Jez Wheeler went for 9.

But with Dean Ghasemi well set on 21 not out and Harry Sutton just settling in, wicketkeeper Nick Hellier declared that he was unable to see through the Stygian gloom, thus the match was subsequently abandoned and Dormansland succumbed to relegation with a whimper. The Wickers closing on 42 for 2 off 9.4 overs.

Skipper Bell said: “We bowled and fielded well to restrict them to 140. It’s a shame that the weather intervened in a good game of cricket. Congratulations to Ahmed for his very well deserved five-for.”