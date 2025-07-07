Southwick and Shoreham v Forest Row

The afternoon began badly at a damp and blustery Buckingham Park when Harry Dorgan asked Forest Row to bat and lost stand-in wicket keeper Dean Ghasemi to a second ball injury! The luckless Ghasemi taking a blow on the hand attempting to stop a rising ball from Harry Sutton. An inevitable reshuffle saw Farhad Barakzai take guard behind the timbers and Ghasemi nursing his wounds in the deep.

The afternoon began badly at a damp and blustery Buckingham Park when Harry Dorgan asked Forest Row to bat and lost stand-in wicket keeper Dean Ghasemi to a second ball injury! The luckless Ghasemi taking a blow on the hand attempting to stop a rising ball from Harry Sutton. An inevitable reshuffle saw Farhad Barakzai take guard behind the timbers and Ghasemi nursing his wounds in the deep. A brace of early victims for Gary Mussen gave succour on a tricky wicket but the other opening bowlers struggled to find rhythm as B. Kumar swatted his way to 72 from 63 balls with support from Karuppiah’s solid 26 and P. Winslow Thilagarajan’s 29 not out. One-armed Ghasemi manfully hurled down 7 overs and was rewarded with a well-deserved wicket, but the evergreen Paul Hudson took the plaudits with a spell 8-3-23-4 and as the 66-year-old pointed out, when Kevin Peel at a sprightly 72 took a catch at slip, a combined age of 138 was responsible for the wicket! Stand -in keeper Barakzai did a sterling job taking 2 catches and a run out as Forest Row set a target of 203.

Paul Hudson stepped up as Adam Walter’s opening partner in place of Ghasemi and both grafted dutifully against the new ball but when Hudson was caught on 13(33 balls) a cascade of wickets saw the home XI struggling to stay in the game. Skipper Dorgan suffered a golden duck and 2 other batsmen failed to score. Meanwhile Walter carried on serenely holding up his end whilst observing the mayhem. It took Aussie Mussen coming in at 8 to restore some respectability in a partnership of 85 with Walter, until what seemed an Herculean task finally proved impossible when the indefatigable Walter was eventually bowled by Thilagarajan for a 100 ball 67. The Wickers falling well short on 168 for 9. Following the game a tight-lipped Dorgan said “It was a good effort in the field in tricky, horrible conditions. We had a good go at the chased but were always a bit short.”

The 2nd Xi also suffered defeat at Broadwater 3rd’s despite another splendid knock for Danny Potter (58 from 33 balls!) plus 30’s for Bernie Hughes and Iain Carver. Responding to Broadwater’s unusual decision to declare on 206 for 3 (another 2 wickets for the consistent Archie Wareham) after 34 overs the Wickers fell short by 20 runs.