Southwick and Shoreham's Edenbridge visit ends in Dorgan delight

By Steve Carden
Contributor
Published 20th Jul 2025, 19:08 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 12:11 BST
Captain Harry Dorgan summoned up a brilliant all-round performance to take Southwick and Shoreham CC to victory in a close-fought battle away to Edenbridge twos.

Dorgan won the toss and chose to field in a match reduced to 36 overs a side due to showery conditions.

Edenbridge openers Adam Gilmour (31) and Stuart Gibbs (49) got off to a flyer but when Gary Mussen and Paul Hudson made vital breakthroughs, up stepped twirler Dorgan to rip the heart out of the Kent side, pocketing 5-37 in his 9 over spell.

There were also fine spells from Harry Sutton and Hudson helping to keep the score down to 140-7.

Southwick and Shoreham skipper Harry Dorgan was vital with ball and bat | Photo by Stephen Goodgerplaceholder image
In reply the Wickers began well, Adam Walter top scoring with 35 and Dean Ghasemi scoring 13 – but after the dismissal of Sutton for a well-struck 29, it was the turn of the Southwick and Shoreham middle order to have a wobble.

Thankfully, that man Dorgan found his batting form, his 26 not out and 13 runs from debutant Rishi Saini seeing his team home for loss of 8 wickets and with 2 overs to spare.

Dorgan said: “It was a cracking game, a great team effort with contributions from everyone. The chase was a bit closer than we would have liked but we were happy with the win.”

