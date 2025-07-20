Southwick and Shoreham's Edenbridge visit ends in Dorgan delight
Dorgan won the toss and chose to field in a match reduced to 36 overs a side due to showery conditions.
Edenbridge openers Adam Gilmour (31) and Stuart Gibbs (49) got off to a flyer but when Gary Mussen and Paul Hudson made vital breakthroughs, up stepped twirler Dorgan to rip the heart out of the Kent side, pocketing 5-37 in his 9 over spell.
There were also fine spells from Harry Sutton and Hudson helping to keep the score down to 140-7.
In reply the Wickers began well, Adam Walter top scoring with 35 and Dean Ghasemi scoring 13 – but after the dismissal of Sutton for a well-struck 29, it was the turn of the Southwick and Shoreham middle order to have a wobble.
Thankfully, that man Dorgan found his batting form, his 26 not out and 13 runs from debutant Rishi Saini seeing his team home for loss of 8 wickets and with 2 overs to spare.
Dorgan said: “It was a cracking game, a great team effort with contributions from everyone. The chase was a bit closer than we would have liked but we were happy with the win.”