Southwick CC saved by innings that Jack built ... Goring CC, Worthing CC win

East Grinstead 3rd v Southwick

Division 7 Central

Wickers made the long trip to East Grinstead with a strong team and gained a second win of the season against their fellow strugglers.

Harry Dorgan again won the toss and elected to field. Paul Grennan quickly despatched Ashok for six but top scorer Yousif held the Southwick attack at bay on his way to 30 until bowled by Gary Mussen.

A steady succession of wickets fell with Grennan adding three more to his tally, Dean Ghasemi and skipper Dorgan collaring two apiece as East Grinstead limped to 109 all out.

There were fine bowling spells from Grennan (8-2-19-4), Paul Hudson (8-1-22-0) Gary Mussen (6-2-22-1) Harry Dorgan (8-2-15-2) and Dean Ghasemi (5-1-18-2).

Despite the loss of openers Howell and Ghasemi for low scores, Jack Moore (54 no) and club president Adam Walter (26) steadied the ship and steered the Wickers to victory with 20 overs to spare.

Skipper Dorgan said: “It was a very disciplined bowling performance with not many extras. We chased down the score with ease, wickets and overs to spare. And I won my 6th toss in a row!”

Southwick 2nd XI v Lewes St. Michaels

While Adam Walter was guiding the first team to victory his 13-year-old son was helping himself to two wickets on his debut in adult cricket!.

Two other U13s, debutant Isaac Olympios and Matt Rowson, took a further three between them as they bowled out nine man Lewes St Michaels for 97 off 22 overs.

Batting proved to be difficult on a tricky pitch and the home side collapsed to 33 for 8, however, cometh the hour, cometh the man, and when veteran Mark Broxup wobbled to the crease he set about resurrecting the hopes of the Southwick XI.

Playing with sense and using his experience he nurdled his way to an unbeaten 60 (with just one four) ably supported by Olympios who faced 27 balls for his single run.

It was a magnificent fightback which took the Wickers home with five overs to spare.

Goring v Horsham Trinity -Div 4 West

Goring boosted their Sussex League Division 4 West promotion hopes by skittling Horsham Trinity for just 58 in a shade under 20 overs.

Barnaby Lyons took 4-24 and Aaron Wyatt 4-21, with Oliver Watkins weighing in with 2-13 as Trinity’s batsmen had no answer to the attack.

Goring lost only Ben Cartwright for 17 in the reply as Iain Haggart’s 29 not out led them home without breaking sweat.

Goring sit in the second promotion spot in a division so far dominated by West Wittering.

Round-up

Findon have been finding life tough in Division 2 but did secure a draw this week away to Brighton-based St Peter’s.

Alasdair Wilson with 82 and Sam Dunkley (46) provided the highlights as Findon piled up 266 – then Graham Manser took 3-42 as St Peter’s ended on 249-9, with Goring just one wicket short of gaining their first win of the season.

Worthing CC continue to lead the way in Division 3 West – they are seven points clear of Ansty at the top after a 20-run success at Billingshurst.

Rohan Ryan’s 93 was the standout performance as Worthing scored 213-8, and Harry Merritt-Blann took 3-37 as the home side were bowled out for 193.

Darryl Rebbetts and Harry Dunn took two wickets apiece.

In the same division Steyning and Chiipingdale are third and fourth after their latest wins. Steyning won by 81 runs at home to Pagham, while Chipps won by seven wickets after bowling out Broadwater for just 74.