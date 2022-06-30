Southwick suffer - Broadwater buoyant - Chipps are downed

Felbridge & Sunnyside 2nd XI v Southwick - Division 7 Centreal

A weakened Wickers fell to a five-run defeat in Felbridge.

The home team asked Southwick to bat first. The batters faced some excellent bowling with Heller and Green in particular denying Southwick easy runs.

Skipper Harry Dorgan posted the top score with 29, Matt Vokes hit 28, Tom Bell 24 and Adam Walter managed 17.

The Wickers struggled to contain the Felbridge openers who put on 74 before spinner Dorgan bagged the first of five wickets. Alas this superb effort was unrewarded as Felbridge romped home with 15 overs to spare.

Following their defeat Southwick’s captain said: “We failed to capitalise on a good batting track and ended up 50 runs below par. We fought hard in the field, but they reached the target with overs and wickets to spare.”

Southwick 2nd v Brighton & Hove 6th

Batting first after losing the toss a young team struggled to put runs on the board until Harry Heath came to the crease for his second game of cricket in ten years – and smashed his way to a magnificent 96, only to be bowled with just 3 balls left.

Matt Rowson, aged 14, and creaking chairman Des O’Dell were the only other batsmen to reach double figures as the team reached a 170-9.

A young B&H side put the Wickers bowlers to the sword until 13-year-old Roshan Walsh joined the fray and returned figures of 5-2-8-3 on his senior debut. B&H finally taking the honours with a score of 173 for 5 off 37 overs.

* Worthing CC are top of division three of the Sussex League - if only by two points - after a 23-run win over Chippingdale.

Darryl Rebbetts' 100 not out, backed by 45 by Josh Kirk and 39 from Rohan Ryan, helped the away team to a total of 248-6. For Chipps, Josh Bourne took 2-52.

The hosts' reply fell just short, their total of 225 all out built around Bourne's 114, with Giorgio Rigali and Harry Dunn each taking three wickets. Worthing have now won seven of their eight games.

Ansty v Broadwater - Division 3 West

Broadwater are celebrating their first win of the season. Broadwater won the toss and put table topping Ansty in to bat. Ansty started well and put on 95 for the first wicket.

Neil Hewitt (1-20) bowled well and slowed the scoring down while Benn Challen (3-52) picked up wickets. Max Barson with 100 was the pick of the Ansty batters and with other contributions they finished on 280-5 off their 45 overs.

In reply Broadwater lost Andy Reid early but Luke Wells (36), Les Ward (25) and Benn Challen (28) saw the score up to 122-3. Then a crucial 95 run partnership between Akhona Mbanga and Gareth Challen put Broadwater in a good position.

When Mbanga departed for 36 Challen was joined by Chris Green with 75 needed off the last nine overs. The pair saw their side home with 2.2 overs to spare with Green 14 not out and Challen a superb 83* and a first win of the season for Broadwater.

Skipper Ben Challen said: “It’s been a long time coming but a great way to get our first win of the season and fully deserved too. We toiled away in the field on a flat wicket and the batted really well as a unit. Neil Hewitt and Gareth Challen both performed excellently.”

GORING CC

A week is a long time in cricket - at least it is for Goring CC in division four west of the Sussex League.

Seven days after scoring 351-0 to beat Middleton twos by 10 wickets - with skipper Alex Maynard scoring 233 not out - Goring were all out for 51 to lose by West Wittering.

At least last week's batting heroes Maynard and Ben Cartwright both reached double figures - scoring 18 and 10 - but five of the batters who followed were out for a duck as West Wittering, the league leaders, won by 84 runs, Jordan Dear scoring 54 in their 135-9 total.

