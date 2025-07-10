Spitfires shoot down Sharks as Sussex’s Blast knockout hopes take a blow

Sussex Sharks slipped out of the south group top four as a fightback with the ball was thwarted by Joey Evison, who guided the Kent Spitfires to a two-wicket triumph in a Vitality T20 Blast encounter at Hove.

A combination of brilliant bowling and fielding had seen the Sharks reduce Kent to 110-8 at The 1st Central County Ground on Wednesday night, only for the Spitfires’ Evison to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

He carved Danny Lamb through the covers for four with three deliveries remaining to finish on 48* from 24 balls, alongside Fred Klaassen (7*).

Kent had slipped from 74-3 to 88-6 as Sussex clawed their way back into the contest.

Tymal Mills and Tom Alsop celebrate a wicket in Kent's reply but it was the visitors who came out on top - picture by Eva Gilbert

Sam Billings skied a catch to Ollie Robinson at long off before Tom Alsop clung on well to a sharp catch at cover and Robinson combined with Nathan McAndrew to affect his second run-out of the evening, removing the dangerous Daniel Bell-Drummond for 47.

Despite Evison striking Coles for back to back sixes, two perfect yorkers from Tymal Mills (3-21) either side of a wide removed both Jack Leaning and Tom Rogers, as Kent fell away, after recovering from 40-3 in the Power Play.

Evison remained calm though and his unbeaten partnership of 41 with Klaassen secured the four points for the Spitfires.

Robinson’s counter-attacking 27 from 14 balls had earlier propelled the Sharks up to 148, before he was the final wicket to fall with one delivery left, when he picked out Harry Finch off the bowling of Nathan Gilchrist (4-42).

Kent seized the initiative when they reduced Sussex from 78-2 to 80-5 halfway through the innings.

Tom Clark (29) and James Coles (24) had appeared to be rebuilding nicely for the hosts, only for the latter to see his stumps splattered by Gilchrist and Tom Alsop to chip a catch to mid-off from the next delivery. Clark then fell just four balls later, top edging a Jack Leaning long hop to Finch again at deep mid-wicket.

Despite the best efforts of John Simpson and Danny Lamb, the Sussex innings was petering away when Lamb fell with the score on 118-7, only for Robinson’s cameo to give the Sharks a more tangible total to bowl at.

The defeat left Sussex level on points with both Kent and Hampshire in the race to finish in the top four and reach the quarter-finals.