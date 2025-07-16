The second half of the Sussex Premier League season began with a meeting of Haywards Heath and Roffey – two teams separated by one point in mid-table. And it was Heath who came out on top.

Roffey won the toss and elected to bat on a hot day at Clair Park

The visitors were soon in trouble (6 for 2) with Jethro Menzies removing Saj Nizam (0) and overseas Aaron Joby (3).

Things could have been much worse for them when the reliable Matt Davies was inexplicably dropped by Jonny Phelps on 12.

The visitors steadied the ship until Rafi Gul knocked over Fin Roberts for 38 (59 for 3).

The introduction of the two leg spin bowlers, Josh Frame and Fred Wallis, literally turned the game, with them reducing the visitors to 123 for 7.

Frankie Cripps rallied Roffey with some hard hitting on his way to an impressive 72. The visitors finally finished on 199 all out. The pick of the bowlers was Frame with 4 for 50, who showed his class with his variations.

In reply Heath started steadily with Phelps looking in good touch against his former team. Fred Wallis (14) fell with the score on 58 offering an easy catch off Harnoop Kalsi.

In the next over Phelps (42) was bowled to an inswinger from Drew Hammersley. With Frame and the in-form Umar Amin at the crease Heath looked to rebuild with time and overs not an issue.

Frame (5) soon fell, leaving Heath in a spot of bother on 63 for 3. Menzies and Amin then steadily got a grip of the innings until Menzies (21) was caught by a smart catch down the leg side by Joby off Tom Barnes.

Captain Callum Smith joined Amin and easily got Heath within touching distance when Amin fell for 85 having made three centuries in the previous three weeks and Heath were just seven runs short. Heath lost Guy Moore for one but Heath got over the line with 13 overs to spare.

The result leaves Heath still fifth but with a decent gap developing from the bottom two and they will be hoping for not too many dramas in the rest of the season aiming to maintain their Premier League status.

This week Heath travel to East Grinstead,