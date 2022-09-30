The Walberton v Littlehampton match was his last after a long, long career as a player and umpire.

He was joined by son Richard, who plays, and daughter Jane Fulton and wife Christine, both tea ladies at Walberton CC, for the occasion.

From 1949 to 1972 Steve played for Clymping CC, serving as captain,vice captain, honorary secretary and honorary treasurer. From 1973 to 1988 Steve played for Clapham & Patching CC and was chairman, vice chairman, captain, vice captain and fixture secretary.

A 1968 photo of Clymping Cricket Club with Steve Lockwood on the far left in the front row. The line-up features a number of Littlehampton and Wick county league footballers who are still around today

And from 1989 to 2022 he has been at Walberton, playing until 1997 before becoming club umpire. He has been honorary secretary and fixture secretary before becoming club president in 2019.

In his 48-year playing career he made more than 1,000 appearances, scoring almost 10,000 runs and taking more than 2,500 wickets. He has officiated in nearly 400 matches as umpire.

Steve said: “I’ve no regrets but would have loved to have scored a century! Huge thanks go to Christine, my wife of 55 years, who never once asked me not to play or officiate.