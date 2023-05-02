Steve Smith 'excited' to get going at Sussex ahead of huge summer of cricket

Steve Smith has said he is excited to get going as he prepares to play the first of three County Championship games for Sussex.

The Australian batsman signed a short-term deal with Sussex County Cricket, allowing him to play three games in England ahead of the World Test Championship Final in June and the Ashes series later on this summer.

Smith said: “I’m excited by the next couple of weeks. I originally didn't put my name in the IPL auction, particularly coming off the test series there, it’s very long having the IPL on the back of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got a lot of cricket coming up and obviously a window opened to play some County Cricket. It’s something I’ve never done and always wanted to do. The stars aligned and it’s a good opportunity to play some county cricket. I’m excited.”

The Australian batsman signed a short-term deal with Sussex County Cricket, allowing him to get some game time in England ahead of the World Test Championship Final in June and the Ashes series later on this summer.

The ICC world number two test batter will feature for Sussex in LV= Insurance County Championship games away at Worcestershire, starting Thursday, May 4, and Leicestershire on May 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His final game and only appearance at The 1st Central County Ground will come against Glamorgan on Thursday, May 18, a side featuring Smith’s fellow international teammate Marnus Labuschagne.

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said it was an easy decision to bring Smith into the fold and hoped the former Aussie Test Cricket captain would help lead the team to more victories this season.

Farbrace said: “The winning mentality he brings to our group was the most important thing. When we had the opportunity to bring someone of his skill and class and winning mentality into our group, which has won one game a year for the last three years in Championship Cricket, It was really important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex had faced criticism from some quarters of the English game for giving the Australian team an advantage ahead of the upcoming Ashes.

“The second thing is we want him to score runs for us, while he is here and knowing how competitive he is, we know that is going to happen.

“The effect he has already had has been fantastic. This morning, our seamers were running at [Cheteshwar] Pujara in one net and Steve [Smith] in the other. That is fantastic learning already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be around world-class players, talking to them about the game, watching how they practise and how they prepare, getting a really good understanding from two unbelievable players, can only be good for those young players that have aspirations of playing for England.”

Sussex had faced criticism from some quarters of the English game for giving the Australian team an advantage ahead of the upcoming Ashes.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critics argue the club are giving Australia's best batsman an opportunity to practise in English conditions ahead of the eagerly-awaited series can only hinder the home team’s chances of regaining the Urn.

However, Smith was quick to point out that he played a lot of cricket in England before for the Baggy Greens. In total, the 34-year-old has featured in 16 test matches on these shores, scoring 1727 and averaging 59.55.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith said: “I’ve seen a lot of talk about getting used to conditions and all those sorts of things. You’ve got to remember I've played a lot of cricket in England before. The conditions aren’t new to me.

“I’m looking forward to the next couple of weeks. The way they [England] have played over the last twelve months has been exciting. I’ve kept a pretty close eye on it. It’s been exciting to watch the brand they play.