Sunny times at Crowhurst Park as young talent shines

Important weekend of cricket at Crowhurst Park as top teams push for promotion. Proceedings dominated by consecutive hundreds by U16 skipper Monty Watson and Match winning innings of 95* by Sam Osmond.

Parks 1st X1 travelled to rivals Bolney for what was going to be the season's defining match for either side.

Despite Dave Rayment’s solid 50 at the top of the innings Crows found themselves in deep trouble at 94-5. Bolney’s Rashad Forde (3-46) doing the damage.

Park’s fortunes were revived by a 106-run partnership between Osmond and Matt Constable (64) Thereafter Sam Osmond took control with a blistering (95*) off 81 balls, only being denied his Ton by running out of partners, Park closed on 272-9.

In reply to a challenging target, a fine hundred by Saurabh Wakaskar (100) did not prevent Crows taking wickets at important times. Spin twins Ollie Constable (3-54) and Nick Peters (3-25) doing the damage. At 192-8 George Taylor (35) held up victory celebrations before Jordan Shaw (3-47) returned with the ball, to quickly squash the home sides resistance.

Crowhurst Park 2nd X1 entertained Tunbridge Wells 3rd X1 at the Walcott Ground. Batting first, after an early setback, Gary Chatham (61) made early progress. James Wilson (57) continued his good form but it was Monty Watson (103) who stole the limelight as he scored his first ton in Senior Leage Cricket.

With the score on 237-2 H Smith (2-55) removed both set batsmen in quick time. Leaving Park to close their inning at 279-5

Needing 7 runs per over Tunbridge Wells were given a helping hand by some erratic bowling at the start. As the innings progressed Wells were close to the asking rate with contributions from T Luckhurst (59) R Pollard (65) L Burgess (44) Park started to take control through energetic fielding and tight bowling from Seb Osmond (2-36) and Gary Chatham 1-45).

The visitors ran out of overs closing on 260-6 just 16 runs short.

On Sunday Crowhurst Park had the privilege of entertaining the Sussex Disability X1 (D40), captained by their very own James Bunday, in a friendly match.

With the Visitors having previously played at Hove and The Oval they enjoyed their match at the resplendent Walcott Ground. Batting first Crowhurst Park scored an impressive 305-6 Monty Watson (104) making his second ton of the weekend and Nick Peters 81 Home grown Charlie Furgason (2-77) taking wickets.

In reply the Sussex D40 X1 made a very creditable 207-7 as D Gee (53) and E Brown (36) made runs and Michael Hambridge (3-40) Jules Buss (2-30) took wickets.

The result was inconsequential as “Cricket won the Day”