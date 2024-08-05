Former Surrey and England batter Graham Thorpe dies aged 55
A short statement from the ECB read: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away.
“There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham's death.
“More than one of England’s finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world. His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike. Later, as a coach, he guided the best England Men's talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game.
“The cricket world is in mourning today. Our hearts go out to his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff, and all of his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time. We will always remember Graham for his extraordinary contributions to the sport.”
Oli Slipper, Chair at Surrey CCC said “Graham is one of the great sons of Surrey and there is an overwhelming sadness that he will not walk through the gates of the Oval again. He is a legend of Surrey and brought great pride to the Club wearing both the Three Feathers and the Three Lions.
“He made outstanding contributions to the Club as a cricketer, and as a man, and he will be so sorely missed.”
Steve Elworthy, CEO at Surrey CCC, said “Everyone associated with the Club is devastated by the tragic news of Graham’s passing. He achieved remarkable feats for club and country and was a hero to so many cricket fans.
“Our thoughts and condolences are with Graham’s family and friends, to whom we will offer any support that we are able to. We ask that everyone respects the privacy of the family at this incredibly difficult time.”
Current England Test opener Ben Duckett posted on X: “Heart-breaking to see Thorpey has passed away. He was one of my heroes growing up and I was fortunate to work with him. My thoughts go out to all of his friends and family during this tough time.”
Former England and Sussex player Sarah Taylor said: “Just heartbreaking.”
And former Sussex captain said: “What an absolute tragedy, so so sad. Wonderful cricketer and man, such a shock, love and hugs to all his family and friends, my heart goes out to you all.”
