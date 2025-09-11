Sussex collected what could prove to be an invaluable 11 points in the County Championship relegation battle as day four of their contest with Hampshire comprised just three short spells of play.

After receiving news before play began of an eight-point deduction and £5,000 fine for Hampshire – coincidentally for a ‘substandard pitch’ prepared for the reverse fixture in May – Sussex could breathe a little easier in the fight to escape the drop.

Hampshire dropped from 5th to 8th place in the Division One table, a sign of how tight the rat race has become as the 2025 season comes to a close.

Yet with two matches left in the next fortnight, nothing has been decided, and this latest draw has done little to force any change in the table.

The view on Day 2 of the Rothesay County Championship Division 1 match between Sussex and Hampshire at The 1st Central County Ground - but the weather on Wednesday and Thursday worsened and meant the match ended as a draw (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sussex ultimately remain in exactly the position they began the week – 6th – while Hampshire have effectively only taken three bonus points following their deduction.

On the final day in Hove, Sussex prayed for the weather to come to their assistance. With sodden overnight conditions and a handy spell of rain around 11am, the start was pushed back to 2pm.

Beautiful blue skies meant that the prospects of play looked ominously positive for the rest of the day, however.

Nightwatchman Sean Hunt would have been dreading that forecast, and when he presented two chances to Hampshire in the first 10 minutes, it was clear Sussex were not yet out of the woods.

Dropped by Ben Brown off the bowling of Kyle Abbott and then getting away with a late outside edge which flew through the slips, Hunt did not appear to enjoy his vigil.

Fortunately, Hunt and Tom Haines’ defensive efforts were only to last 27 minutes before the rain returned.

Another valuable 20 minutes were taken out of the game as a result, and Sussex had a maximum of 37.4 overs in the day to survive.

Simple as that may sound, the desperate Hampshire bowlers had other ideas.

South African off-spinner Bjorn Fortuin accounted for Hunt after the delay, with the Sussex man too late to jam his bat down to a straight delivery. Oli Carter then fell to just his third ball, clean bowled by Keith Barker.

James Coles joined Haines at the crease, and the two players who will be fancied to be part of the England Lions set-up in Australia this winter then saw out 8.4 overs either side of the Tea interval.

Another short burst of rain then brought the grounds team back on just 10 minutes into the evening session, and despite blue skies returning, the prospect of further such spells ushered handshakes in the dressing rooms.

The draw was undoubtedly in Sussex’s favour, as some shaky batting all week had led to the final two days carrying the spectre of defeat.

On Monday and Tuesday, Sussex’s first innings woes continued as they posted just 122 in response to Hampshire’s opening effort of 226.

The visitors never found it easy going on a Hove pitch full of life, but with six partnerships of exactly 37 in their two innings, they punched their card with another 173 to set a target of 278 for victory.

While it will never be known whether Sussex could’ve met that target on an improving pitch, the hosts were ultimately grateful not to find out.

Sussex must now turn their attentions to their penultimate match of the 2025 season as they host Yorkshire at Hove, starting next Monday.

A draw is likely to be enough to secure their survival, so full focus will be on achieveing the best possible result.

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said: “[This match] has been quite frustrating at times. There's been some really good cricket.

"Was there a chance of us chasing down this score? They’re probably equally frustrated, because they might have felt that they could have bowled us out. So I think both teams will go away very frustrated.

“From our point of view, there were too many soft decisions, and it doesn't matter what the surface is like. I don't think it was a bad surface – there were just two highly skillful bowling attacks.

“There's no point looking back. The bottom line is we haven't battled well again first innings and you’ve got to do something about that.

“I think there's a lack of confidence throughout our batters at the moment. It was great to see Hainsey play as well as he did in that second innings, particularly being on and off, as I thought he showed great concentration.

“It also he looked like he was back to his best to me, which is really exciting going into the game for next week against Yorkshire.”