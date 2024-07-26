Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Climbing out of the Sussex Premier League relegation zone remains in reach for Hastings Priory after they clinched a vital win at East Grinstead.

​A seven-wicket win at East Grinsted last Saturday left Harry Scowen’s men just 14 points adrift of safety with seven games to go.

Priorybowled out EG for 151 then got home in 36 overs with only three wickets down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skipper Scowen, who scored 78 not out in the run chase, said: “It was a very good win. It was a day where everything just seemed to click.

Players and supporters at Sidley CC's big day of fundraising at St Mary's Rec | Submitted picture

"We travelled with our strongest batting line-up of the season, and a plan that we were going to chase and put the demons to bed of the previous week falling just short of Roffeys total in the draw.

“Winning the toss was the perfect start and then John Morgan stole the show. Seven wickets made it impossible for me to take him off from one end, with Dan Pascall, Seaver Cowley and Alex Osborne all taking one each.

"Catches were held. Our fielding was as good as it’s been since the opening weeks, it was the perfect start. We ended up bowling East Grinstead out for 151.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the chase it was pretty comfortable, eventually winning by seven wickets. Important knocks from Caleb Laloo, Dylan Woolley and Adam Keane supported me through to see us over the line.

Hastings & St Leonards Priory in recent action | Picture: sussexworld

"It’s a brilliant 30 points to keep us well in the hunt to stay in the league.

“It was pleasing again on a personal note to get some runs after some misfortune and a few low scores. It was a near perfect display.

Priory host Cuckfield tomorrow.

Crowhurst Park v Cuckfield 2nd

Division 3 East

Crowhurst Park had a comfortable victory against Cuckfield.

Batting first, the highlight of their innings was a batting masterclass by kipper Tom Powell (116) and Jacob Watson (51), who put on 156.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cuckfield’s W Boyd (3-41)put in a heavy spell with the ball as Matt Constable (41) added quick runs to close Crows’ innings on 277-7.

In reply to a daunting target Cuckfield could not maintain the required run rate against ressure by Park spin trio Ollie Constable (2-16), Nick Peters (3-31) and Gary Chatham (3-37).

R Amer (20) and W Broyd (23*) made valiant efforts but could not prevent their innings fading to 154 all out.

Sidley CC held a hugely successful fundraising day at St Mary's Recreation Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was an enjoyable and closely-contested game between a Sidley Select XI and a Past Sidley XI in which several of the club's promising juniors impressed.

Off the pitch, the many spectators enjoyed a bar and barbecue provided by the club's primary junior sponsor Pebbles on the Beach on a pleasant summer's afternoon.

Those in attendance included newly-elected Bexhill and Battle MP Kieran Mullan, Mayor of Bexhill Cllr Paul Wilson and local councillors.

The club have received much positive feedback about the day itself and on the work done to transform St Mary's from a site that wasn't being used for sport into an impressive cricket ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is Sidley's first year of playing league matches at the St Mary's Lane venue having relaid the old, disused cricket square in 2021 and had changing rooms installed last summer.

The ultimate goal is to build a brick-built pavilion and plans have been drawn up. The new square is already playing well thanks to the hard work of club volunteers – more than 400 runs were scored in Sunday's 30-overs-a-side game.

The scores finished level after the Select XI struck the final ball for four.

Sidley, who run free training sessions for junior players on Mondays from 6pm, wish to thank Pebbles on the Beach for the catering, all who donated raffle prizes and the two umpires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sidley CC's two senior teams tasted defeat in the Sussex League.

The firsts lost by nine runs away to Royal Hastings in Division 11 East (S).

Sidley bowled out RH for 203, Craig Ramsden (3-17) and Steve Ramsden (3-56) the most successful bowlers.

Sidley slid to 87-6, but a superb 90 from Asanka Pathiranage and Sabbir Ahmed's 48 from 46 balls meant they finished just short on 194-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sidley's second XI lost by eight wickets at home to table-topping Little Common Ramblers 3rds in Division 12 East (SE). Ten-man Sidley were all out for 81 before two wickets for Andy Pearson left Ramblers 16-2, but they got home.

Winchelsea v Crowhurst

The visitors were reduced to 28-4 through Anthony Bradnum (1-21) and James Archer (3-20).