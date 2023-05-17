Sussex and England U19 all-rounder earns new deal

Coles, a product of the Sussex and Oxfordshire development partnership, signed a professional contract with Sussex in 2021 and has gone on to feature in 10 First-Class and 12 List-A matches.

The left-arm spinning all-rounder – who is playing for Three Bridges this season in the Sussex Premier League – has made four First-Class half-centuries for Sussex and made his best knock of 74 against Gloucestershire in the County Championship in April of this year.

With the ball he has picked up 11 First-Class wickets, with best figures of 3-35, as well as taking 17 wickets in his 12 List-A appearances.

James Coles in action during the Royal London Cup match between Sussex and Kent at The 1st Central County Ground (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

As well as breaking into the Sussex first team, Coles has featured numerous times for England U19s and was part of the squad that toured Australia in the Winter, where he made his highest international score of 54 against Australia U19s.

Coles said: “I’m really excited to continue being part of what is such an exciting time at Sussex. I can’t wait for what is hopefully going to be a positive future here for the next few years and hopefully a few more!”

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace added: “James has really impressed me with not only his high level of skill, but his approach to the game.

