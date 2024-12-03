Sussex and Hampshire matches headline big season of cricket at Arundel Castle
That's according to James Rufey, Director of Cricket and Chief Operating Officer, after it was revealed that both Sussex Cricket's Men’s and Women’s teams will play Metro Bank One Day Cup fixtures at Arundel in 2025 as part of a four-day Festival of Cricket, sponsored by Rathbones.
The ECB have announced the remaining fixtures for the 2025 domestic cricket calendar, which includes the Sussex Sharks Men playing against Kent on Thursday, August 7th in the Metro Bank One Day, with the Sussex Sharks Women also playing in the same competition, versus Leicestershire, at Arundel on Saturday, August 9th.
As well as Sussex, Hampshire will pitch up at Arundel – and Rufey says the excitement is palpable at the historic club with preparations already under way to host the matches.
He said: “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the Rathbones Festival of Cricket alongside Sussex Cricket, showcasing all areas of the game. Not only are we delighted to have both the Sussex Sharks men’s and women’s teams playing competitive matches at Arundel, but we will also be hosting two further fixtures including a disability cricket match.
"We very much value our relationship with the county and are incredibly grateful to chair Jon Filby and chief executive Pete Fitzboydon and Steven Haines, Investment Director for Rathbones, for their support in delivering this festival of cricket covering all areas of the game.
"We are also hosting Hampshire, who will play a minimum of four professional women's games at the Castle Ground next year and we really value our relationship with Hampshire. Looking ahead we are also excited to announce Oxford University and Cambridge University cricket festival here too. It's all very exciting."
Meanwhile, Rufey has revealed that the club has enhanced facilities at Arundel Castle Cricket Club to better serve the local and wider cricket communities.
He added: "We are really pleased to be able to do this and have done so at the same time as forming a partnership with Mavrix Cricket Ltd offering a variety of coaching course for young people in the area.
“Significant investment has been made and we now offer the Merlyn bowling machine -- which is the most sophisticated and accurate spin bowling training aid in the world -- and the TrueMan by BOLA bowling machine.
"These are state-of-the-art and situated at elite level sites such as Loughborough and Lord's and will be available to hire for all during the closed season. We believe this enhances our position as a deliverer of excellence within the cricketing world.”