Sussex batsman Tom Haines has signed a contract extension with the club.

The new deal will see the left-handed opener stay with Sussex until at least the end of 2027.

A product of the Sussex Cricket Pathway, Haines made his First-Class debut for Sussex at just 17 years of age and has gone on to amass 4430 First-Class runs.

In 2024 he scored 819 runs at an average of 40.95, including three centuries and two half-centuries, helping to secure the County Championship Division Two title.

As well as providing runs at the top of the Sussex order, Haines has provided an extra bowling option and has picked up 26 First-Class wickets.

Haines said: “I’m really pleased to have signed a new contract. It was great to be scoring runs last year and helping the team win Division Two.

"The club is going in a good direction and I am looking forward to the next few seasons which can hopefully bring some more silverware.

Sussex Head Coach Paul Farbrace added: “I am delighted Tom has committed the next three years at least to the club, he epitomised everything good about the improvement the team has made over the last two seasons.

“He is a top-class player who has a huge influence in the group and has really driven the standards. Not only is he an excellent opening batter but his catching at slip has been outstanding.

I’m really looking forward to watching Tom continue to set the tone in Division One.