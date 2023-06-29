Sussex CCC plan for 2024 as Lancashire and Leicestershire stars are signed

Danny Lamb and Chris Wright are Sussex CCC’s first two new recruits for the 2024 season.

With the current season only halfway through, the county have shown they are thinking ahead by tying the Lancashire all-rounder and Leicestershire pace bowler into deals to bring them to Hove next year.

Lamb, 27, will join from Lancashire on a three-year contract, starting from next season.

Having come through the Lancashire Academy, the seam-bowling all-rounder has gone on to make 93 appearances for the side across all three formats of the game.

Danny Lamb is joining Sussex from Lancs | Picture: Getty

In the Blast last year, Lamb played every single game of the Lightning’s campaign, taking three wickets on Finals Day.

Lamb has played 24 first-class games in the County Championship for Lancashire, taking 50 wickets at an average of 30.12, economy of 3.12 and best match figures of 7-72.

He also boasts a first-class batting average of 27.8 and a high score of 125. Lamb will be available for all formats for Sussex.

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said: “I’m delighted that Danny has agreed to join us here at Hove, he is someone I’ve followed for a while and his all-round ability with bat and ball makes him a fantastic addition to our team.

Seam bowler Chris Wright is joining Sussex from Leics | Getty

“He comes from a club and environment at Old Trafford that expects to win, and I want him to bring that winning attitude with him.”

Lamb added: “I’m extremely excited for the opportunity. A brilliant new challenge and one which I feel has come at the right stage in my career.

"I’ve always enjoyed playing against Sussex and at Hove. I like what Sussex are about and the vision for the future with Paul Farbrace at the helm of a young ambitious squad.

"I can’t wait to get going and I look forward to contributing to the team in all formats.”

Wright, 37, joins from Leicestershire, also for the start of the 2024 season, but on a two-year contract.

The experienced right-arm bowler has played 196 first-class matches taking 567 wickets at an average 32.30 with best innings figures of 7-53.

Wright will be available for all formats for Sussex and as well as taking over 500 first-class wickets, has taken 174 domestic white-ball wickets.

In 10 innings in the County Championship this season he has chipped in with vital runs, averaging 56.8 and a high score of 66 not out at Headingley.

Farbrace said: “I'm delighted Chris has committed the next two seasons to joining our project at Hove.

"He is a vastly experienced cricketer who will bring skill, experience, and a huge passion for the game.

"Chris is someone I have admired for a long time, and his quality with the ball will be fantastic for our developing team and will help us to win matches."

Wright added: “I am delighted to be joining Sussex for the 2024 season and beyond. I have long admired the club and am looking forward to contributing to its future success.”