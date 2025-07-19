Sussex Sharks fell to an agonising Vitality T20 Blast group stage exit as they lost to South Group winners Surrey by seven runs in a grandstand finish at Hove.

After Surrey, the Blast’s standout side this season, struck 204-5 from their 20 overs in an effort led by Will Jacks’ 58-ball century, the equation was always tough.

Sussex responded with a determined batting effort led by Daniel Hughes (75 runs off 43 balls), Tom Clark (41 off 30) and James Coles (39 off 18), but after narrowing their target to 14 runs from 10 balls, a nerveless death bowling performance denied them.

With Kent Spitfires beating Essex to take the South Group’s fourth place, it left Sussex as the piggy in the middle, slipping to sixth in the final table and crashing out of the competition.

Will Jacks on his way to his crucial Hove ton (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Coming into the game after an unlikely last-ball victory at Gloucestershire saved their Blast campaign on Thursday night, Sussex knew they had minimal room for error.

They were custodians of the South Group’s fourth and final knockout place, but with Kent (level on points) and Glamorgan (two points behind) both hosting lower-ranked opponents on the closing night, the heat was on.

Despite a long journey back from Cheltenham, a sleep-deprived Sussex were unchanged for their granstand finish.

Surrey, meanwhile, had already secured their berth in the quarter-finals.

Daniel Hughes got his highest score of the season against Surrey - but his dismaisal, pictured, was a huge setback for Sussex (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

A highly impressive campaign meant they came into the match with a chance of stealing top spot from Somerset, and they made just one change by drafting in spinner Yousef Majid.

Having won the toss and opted to bat, Surrey carried all the confidence of a four-match winning streak into their effort.

Jacks played with intelligence, accuracy and belligerance when needed, leading a destructive use of the powerplay to run Sussex ragged.

Much-prized by T20 sides the world over, Jacks’ lofty blows sent respectable deliveries away for the most nonchalant of boundaries.

This meant Sussex’s frontline seamers, Brad Currie, Nathan McAndrew and Tymal Mills, were forced off after the powerplay, and the slower bowlers took centre stage.

Coles and Danny Lamb proved much more effective, and Coles was the first to make a dent, with Ryan Patel drawn into a clip straight to Nathan McAndrew in the circle.

That scalp aside, it was a long and painful innings for Sussex, who had to play in containment mode throughout.

Yorker-length bowling worked for a while, with Coles and Lamb limiting the visitors to a string of singles, but when Jason Roy found the same flow as Jacks, runs were on offer around the ground.

Jacks timed his innings to perfection, returning to his boundary-hitting best after the midway point.

Once Surrey had reached 150 in the 15th over, their attempts to set an unsurpassable total finally led to a string of wickets.

Roy (35 off 26 balls) fell to an excellent low catch from Tom Clark, while Henry Crocombe took two wickets in two balls when he emphatically dislodged the middle stumps of Sam Curran and Dan Lawrence.

As soon as Jacks made his century, the England all-rounder joined his teammates in perishing, gloving a rapid McAndrew delivery into the mitts of John Simpson.

The visitors ultimately made it to 204-5, but with just 42 runs in the final four overs, fell short of their intended total.

With Kent and Glamorgan both strong favourites at the midway stage in their matches, Sussex’s task was simple; win or bust.

The newly-formed opening partnership of Hughes and George Thomas had to get off to a flyer, and while Thomas (11 off 12) soon fell to a deceptive Jacks delivery, with 27 runs on the board after 3.3 overs, he did his job.

Hughes then chose a perfect time to strike his highest score of the 2025 Blast campaign, with his aggressive, front-foot approach finally yielding runs.

His previous best of 48 came in a heroic run chase at Kent a fortnight prior, and with the same 360-degree-scoring on show against a fearsome Surrey attack, that score stood no chance of remaining the 2024 Blast’s top scorer’s best.

50 came up off 29 balls for the Australian, before he motored on and eventually made his 75 off 43, including 11 fours and one six.

His demise, another one to the magic man Jacks, could have put Sussex out of the game, but James Coles had other ideas.

The clear success story of Sussex’s Blast campaign, Coles entered with a no-nonsense approach, seeing no perils in a target of 93 runs off 45 balls.

After three runs off his first three balls, he then launched Majid back over his head for six, starting a perfect run of three overs from Jamie Overton and Majid yielding 55 runs.

While the Sharks lost Clark (41 off 30) and Tom Alsop (1 off 3) in a perfect 17th over from Sam Curran costing just two runs, they crucially still had Coles at the crease.

With Simpson ramping Chris Jordan for six in the next over, the chase was back on.

However, Surrey had their two best bowlers – Curran and his predecessor as captain, Jordan – at the death.

In the 19th over, Curran mixed his pace and caught Coles in his follow-through, before holding his arms outstretched in celebration.

Lamb perished to wicket-keeper Lawrence without scoring, and with 13 runs needed off the final over, Jordan did an excellent job to drift just far enough outside off-stump to make big shots impossible for Simpson and McAndrew.

Sussex ultimately fell eight runs short of their target, with the home crowd slipping out of Hove with a whimper.

Tymal Mills said: “It was a brilliant effort, probably one of our better performances with the bat against a very experienced and talented team.

“Dan Hughes has struggled for most of the campaign but we saw the best of him tonight. The way James Coles played was outstanding, and he was only removed by an outstanding bit of fielding.”

“If we’re really honest with ourselves, we didn’t not qualify because of today’s performance. It was how we’ve played over the last two weeks that’s hurt us.

“It’s tough now to already look to next year when you’re 10 months away, but they’re very mixed emotions right now.”