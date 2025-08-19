Sussex Cricket announces ‘Silly Point Beer Festival 2.0’ for Bank Holiday showdown

Sussex Cricket is delighted to confirm the return of the Silly Point Beer Festival – back for its second edition following the success of last week’s launch event. The first-ever Silly Point Beer Festival took place during the Metro Bank One Day Cup match between Sussex Sharks and Lancashire on Friday 15 August, and proved to be an instant hit with supporters.

Now, fans can look forward to Silly Point Beer Festival 2.0 at The Silly Point Pub on Sunday 24 August 2025, as Sussex take on Yorkshire in a highly anticipated Metro Bank One Day Cup fixture over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Building on the energy of last week’s debut, the festival return, bringing together top-class cricket, a wide range of beers, and a vibrant matchday atmosphere at The 1st Central County Ground.

Hosted in partnership with Laine Brewery Co., the festival will feature a line-up of local beers, alongside popular favourites from Heineken and Harvey’s Brewery.

Sussex players warming up in front of the Silly Point Pub

A selection of non-alcoholic options will also be available.

Entry to the Silly Point Beer Festival is included with your match ticket, while beer wristbands will be available to purchase on the day, giving access to six half-pints from the featured range.

“This is the perfect way to celebrate the Bank Holiday at Hove,” said Sam Graham, Director of Growth at Sussex Cricket

“After the fantastic response to our first Silly Point Beer Festival last week, we’re thrilled to be bringing it back so soon – and making it even better for Sussex Sharks v Yorkshire.”

The Silly Point Pub at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

EVENT DETAILS

Silly Point Beer Festival 2.0 – at The Silly Point Pub

Sunday, August 24 (Bank Holiday weekend)

Match start: 11am, gates: 9.30am

The Silly Point Pub, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Sussex vs Yorkshire – Metro Bank One Day Cup

Featuring drinks from Laine Brewery Co., Heineken, Harvey’s Brewe, plus non-alcoholic options

Entry included with match ticket | Wristbands available for six half-pints