Sussex Cricket announces ‘Silly Point Beer Festival 2.0’ for Bank Holiday showdown
Now, fans can look forward to Silly Point Beer Festival 2.0 at The Silly Point Pub on Sunday 24 August 2025, as Sussex take on Yorkshire in a highly anticipated Metro Bank One Day Cup fixture over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Building on the energy of last week’s debut, the festival return, bringing together top-class cricket, a wide range of beers, and a vibrant matchday atmosphere at The 1st Central County Ground.
Hosted in partnership with Laine Brewery Co., the festival will feature a line-up of local beers, alongside popular favourites from Heineken and Harvey’s Brewery.
A selection of non-alcoholic options will also be available.
Entry to the Silly Point Beer Festival is included with your match ticket, while beer wristbands will be available to purchase on the day, giving access to six half-pints from the featured range.
“This is the perfect way to celebrate the Bank Holiday at Hove,” said Sam Graham, Director of Growth at Sussex Cricket
“After the fantastic response to our first Silly Point Beer Festival last week, we’re thrilled to be bringing it back so soon – and making it even better for Sussex Sharks v Yorkshire.”
EVENT DETAILS
Silly Point Beer Festival 2.0 – at The Silly Point Pub
Sunday, August 24 (Bank Holiday weekend)
Match start: 11am, gates: 9.30am
The Silly Point Pub, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
Sussex vs Yorkshire – Metro Bank One Day Cup
Featuring drinks from Laine Brewery Co., Heineken, Harvey’s Brewe, plus non-alcoholic options
Entry included with match ticket | Wristbands available for six half-pints