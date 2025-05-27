Sussex Cricket League 2025: The highest run scorers and wicket takers in the top two divisions
The first three weekends have gone by with few weather interruptions and there have been plenty of runs scored and wickets taken.
In the Premier Division, Three Bridges and Horsham and have made the early running, winning all three of their opening games while Eastbourne lead the way in Division 2.
But who are the highest run scorers and wicket takers in the top two divisions?
Here are the lists of the top ten for each.
Top run scorers:
Matt Davies (Roffey) 232 runs @ 77.3
Toby Barton (Middleton) 221 runs @ 73.67
Luke Beaufort (Three Bridges) 214 runs @ 214
Olly Bradley (St James’ Montefiore) 210 runs @105
Nathan Poole (West Chiltington) 205 runs @ 102.50
Frankie Cripps (Roffey) 196 runs @ 65.33
Henry Rogers (Cuckfield) 181 runs @ 60.33
Nick Oxley (Horsham) 176 runs @ 88
Will Beer (Horsham) 169 runs @ 56.33
Jonny Phelps (Haywards Heath) 167 runs @55.67
Top wicket takers:
Shawn Johnson (Hastings) 9 wickets @ 9.89
Karan Banker (East Grinstead) 9 wickets @ 14.33
Zayn Khan (Preston Nomads) 8 wickets @ 16
Matthew De Villiers (Horsham) 8 wickets @ 12.88
Callum Smith (Haywards Heath) 8 wickets @ 23.50
Sebastian Bradley (Eastbourne) 7 wickets @ 16.29
Jared Humphreys (Eastbourne) 7 wickets @ 15.86
Will Fenwick (Roffey) 6 wickets @ 11
Sam Green (Middleton) 6 wickets @ 16.83
Jack Trubshaw (Eastbourne) 6 wickets @13.67
The statistics are taken from https://sussexcricketleague.play-cricket.com/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.