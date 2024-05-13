Sussex Cricket League Division 6 West Aldwick 1 V Slinfold 2
Aldwick Win their first league game.
Aldwick asked Slinfold to bat, Andy Parsons 43 topped scored. Veteran Ollie Smith taking 5-29. Slinfold finishing on 153-8.
Thanks to 44 From Alex Cooper and a 69 partnership betwen Joel Lodge 49 & Ian Horner 28, saw Aldwick home by 5 wickets.
Next week they travel to Bosham.
Aldwick 2nd team was gifted 30 points, as the opposition could not raise a side.