Sussex Cricket League fixtures 2025: Big derby on opening day of Premier Division
It’s been a few seasons since Three Bridges have faced Ifield in the league – but they don’t have to wait to face each other this year as the big derby takes place on the opening day on Saturday May 10.
Bridges finished second last season, 28 points behind winners Preston Nomads, and also won the T20 Cup. Ifield had a spectacular year, winning Division 2 and securing their second consecutive promotion.
Other games on the opening day in the Premier Division sees Cuckfield host Bognor,
Joe Walker’s side have confirmed South African Luke Beaufort as their overseas player this year while prolific Sri Lankan batsman Raminda Wijesooriya returns for Graeme Dean’s side.
The return fixture is on Saturday July 12.
Ifield’s first home game is against Roffey on May 17 while Bridges first trip is to reigning champions Nomads.
Ifield host Nomads on May 24.
The final day of the season is on Saturday September 6 where Bridges travel to Roffey and Ifield have the long trip to Middleton.