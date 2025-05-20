Sussex Cricket League: Hastings beat Brighton for first win - Sidley see off Ringmer

Hastings Priory CC are savouring their first win of the season after seeing off Brighton by six wickets at Horntye.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s their first victory since returning to Division 2 and will boost confidence after they lost their opener away to Preston Nomads twos last week.

Brighton were bowled out for 181 after winning the toss and deciding to bat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryn Hounsome scored 59 for the visitors but three wickets for Adam Page and two apiece for Shawn Johnson, Jed O’Brien and Jason Finch kept them in check.

Sidley CC captain Steve Ramsden batting | Submitted picture

Skipper Harry Scowen’s 71 was the foundation of the Hastings reply, and Iden McCleave, Ryan Headley and Greg Devlin all weighed in with 20s to get them home by six wickets.

They move up to fourth ahead of Saturday’s visit to Buxted Park.

Scowen said: “It was brilliant to kick off our home campaign with 30 points. We made a few changes from the previous week’s side and were determined to get that crucial win on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Losing the toss for the second week in a row wasn’t the ideal start, but was a brilliant opportunity to build an atmosphere.

"Fred Hulbert bowled well for no reward with the new ball with Adam Page. Shawn Johnson made things challenging before a real trial by spin. Horntye was dry and the pitch always turns - there were 31 overs of spin where we bowled well and got the better of the Brighton batting line-up with all bowlers chipping in.

“It was a tricky start in the reply, losing Caleb Laloo and Shawn quickly, before I managed to rebuild with Iden. It was pleasing personally to get some runs on the board and nearly see the boys home – a very solid six-wicket win and a brilliant confidence boost going into Buxted Park away next week."

Sidley CC’s first team made it two Sussex Cricket League wins out of two with a relatively comfortable victory on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Ramsden’s side followed up their opening-day derby triumph over Bexhill Strikers with a five-wicket success at home to Ringmer seconds in Division 10 East.

The foundations were laid by a strong performance with the ball, as Sidley dismissed their visitors for 89 in 33.5 overs after winning the toss and choosing to field.

Louis Haffenden landed a pair of early blows to leave Ringmer 5-2 en route to fine figures of 3-18 from eight overs – his second three-wicket haul in successive matches.

Saymur Rafi enjoyed similar success with 3-19 – his first league wickets for the club – while Johnathan Haffenden (2-13 from nine overs) and Abdullah Al Arif (2-27 from eight overs) were the other wicket-takers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although wicketless, Ramsden went for just seven runs from his five overs. Phil Lucas top scored for Ringmer with 20 at number four.

Sidley didn’t have things all their own way in reply, but proceeded to knock off the runs in 22.3 overs with plenty of batting still to come.

Despite Jamie Ramsden (17) and Abdul Sheikh (10) reaching double figures, Sidley were 46-4 at one stage before Asanka Pathiranage’s unbeaten 25 saw them over the line.

Tom Welch (2-26) and Ben Smith (2-11) picked up a couple of wickets each for Ringmer at St Mary’s Recreation Ground.

Beckley 230, Winchelsea 231-2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winchelsea took a wicket with the first ball at Beckley. A second wicket partnership of 43 steadied the innings before a second wicket for James Archer who finished with 2-26.

P Smulders scored 19 before he was run out by a direct hit from Dan Flanagan. Opening batsman O Wincott fell to the bowling of Amelia Osmond (1-49) having scored 62 taking Beckley to 116-4. G Channon scored a quick 51 before retiring. James Bateman (1-30) took the wick of A Harold (23) before John Josiah finished the innings with 3-41, the home side scoring 230.

Beckley started with an early wicket for G Pellett (1-32) reducing Winchelsea to 3-1. Jon Peters and Dan Flanagan put on 89 before the former fell to M Best (1-23) having scored 50. Seb Osmond joined Flanagan and saw Winchelsea to victory, Flanagan finishing 98 not out and Osmond 75 not out.