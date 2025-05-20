Sussex Cricket League: Hastings Priory up and running thanks to win over Brighton

Hastings Priory CC in action at Worthing last season | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Hastings Priory CC are savouring their first win of the season after seeing off Brighton by six wickets at Horntye.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s their first victory since returning to Division 2 and will boost confidence after they lost their opener away to Preston Nomads twos last week.

Brighton were bowled out for 181 after winning the toss and deciding to bat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryn Hounsome scored 59 for the visitors but three wickets for Adam Page and two apiece for Shawn Johnson, Jed O’Brien and Jason Finch kept them in check.

Skipper Harry Scowen’s 71 was the foundation of the Hastings reply, and Iden McCleave, Ryan Headley and Greg Devlin all weighed in with 20s to get them home by six wickets.

They move up to fourth ahead of Saturday’s visit to Buxted Park.

Scowen said: “It was brilliant to kick off our home campaign with 30 points. We made a few changes from the previous week’s side and were determined to get that crucial win on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Losing the toss for the second week in a row wasn’t the ideal start, but was a brilliant opportunity to build an atmosphere.

"Fred Hulbert bowled well for no reward with the new ball with Adam Page. Shawn Johnson made things challenging before a real trial by spin. Horntye was dry and the pitch always turns - there were 31 overs of spin where we bowled well and got the better of the Brighton batting line-up with all bowlers chipping in.

“It was a tricky start in the reply, losing Caleb Laloo and Shawn quickly, before I managed to rebuild with Iden. It was pleasing personally to get some runs on the board and nearly see the boys home – a very solid six-wicket win and a brilliant confidence boost going into Buxted Park away next week."