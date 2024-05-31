Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hastings Priory CC suffered their first Sussex Premier League loss of the season when they were beaten by eight wickets away to reigning champions Cuckfield.

After winning their first two matches on their return to the top division, last Saturday brought a setback.

Caleb Laloo’s 43 was the top score in Priory’s total of 175 all out as Cuckfield’s Ben Candfield took 4-27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts’ reply proved straightforward and two wickets from John Morgan were all Hastings had to show for their efforts as an unbeaten 100 by Henry Rogets got Cuckfield home.

Hastings Priory CC won their firsr two games in the Sussex Premier League but lost at Cuckfield | Submitted picture

Hastings are fifth – one of five teams to have won two and lost one.

Skipper Harry Scowen said: “It was not the result we had hoped for this week, but ultimately, having 68 points after three weeks is something we are really pleased with, especially playing three strong sides.

“It was a very good pitch that had a bit in it for everyone, and unlike the past couple of weeks we won the toss and decided to bat first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately we weren’t able to emulate the previous weeks in setting up big scores - three of the top four going for single-digit scores, myself included.

"It was always going to be tough.

"Caleb Laloo and Iden McCleave, who haven’t been needed with the bat much this season, both batted superbly and got us up to 175.

"That was a score that was ultimately under par but we knew after last week’s efforts we could make it interesting.

“The scorecard doesn’t really reflect the bowling and fielding performance – I thought we executed well, had good energy and stuck together well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their opener got a fantastic hundred and it was one of those days we were second best.

"There are lots of positives to take into next week, where we are back at Horntye taking on Middleton.

"We then make the short trip to Little Common on Sunday in the next round of the T20 Cup.”

Glynde CC travelled to Crowhurst Park in Division 3 East but were again on the losing side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crowhurst Park rattled up 264 before being all out. Opener Jordan Shaw top scored with 88, with Jack Greig (54) and Thomas Powell (43) batting well, while spinners Joe Adams (4-49) and George Burton Durham (2-27) allowed Glynde to take 10 bowling points.

Glynde were bowled out for a very disappointing 131 with only Joe Adams (29) and Ollie Bailey (27) putting up too much resistance. Glynde need to improve their league form – very quickly.

Glynde II hammered Bexhill II, scoring 336-3 to set up a156-run win.

On Sunday, Glynde played their third round National Village Cup game at Ifield on a wet wicket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glynde asked the home side to bat, but Mike Norris (42), Archit Patel (33) and Daniel Groves (30 not out) sped the innings along very quickly in the latter stages of their 40 overs as Ifield reached 189-7.

Charlie Silvester (3-61) and George Burton Durham (2-25) were the most successful bowlers for Glynde.

Glynde started well with skipper Archie Burrows the second Glynde player to carry his bat at the weekend for 65 not out, while Charlie Hobden (22) and Matt Cramp (16) scored quickly.