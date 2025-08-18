Sussex Cricket League: Johnathan Haffenden hits another century as table-topping Sidley pile on runs

Johnathan Haffenden struck his fourth century of the season as Sidley Cricket Club's first XI piled on the runs to move within touching distance of promotion.

Haffenden's unbeaten 124 from just 85 balls took Sidley to a huge 370-5 from their 40 overs en route to a 180-run triumph at home to Tunbridge Wells Borderers.

Sidley's 13th win in 15 Sussex Cricket League Division 10 East matches preserved their 52-point lead at the top of the table and kept them 62 points ahead of third-placed Bexhill Strikers.

With three matches remaining, they require 29 more points (from a possible 90) to secure one of the two promotion spots and 39 to be crowned champions.

Haffenden, who struck 15 fours and two sixes at St Mary's Recreation Ground on Saturday, has been central to the commanding position Sidley find themselves in.

The right-hander is now the joint seventh-highest runscorer in the entire Sussex League this season with 803 at an average of 100.38. That tally also includes four fifties.

But he wasn't the only Sidley batter to make hay against Borderers in comfortably the biggest total amassed since the club started playing league cricket at its new home last summer.

Abdullah Al Arif bludgeoned 90 off only 48 deliveries with 10 fours and five sixes - his best score for Sidley - and shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 162 with Haffenden.

Hussain Ahmed also made a half-century with 59 off 46 at the top of the order, while Asanka Pathiranage chipped in with a 19-ball 30 not out at the end of the innings.

With the game effectively won by tea, Sidley proceeded to bowl their second-bottom opponents out for 190 in 34.5 overs.

Eight of the wickets were bowled, with four of them taken by Sabbir Ahmed (4-19 from nine overs), who now has 32 league victims in 2025 at an average of 10.69.

Saymur Rafi and Cavan O'Connor claimed two wickets each, and there was one apiece for Steve Ramsden and Henry West.

Sidley's matchball sponsor was Paul Wilson, Mayor of Bexhill.

* Sidley's second team lost by three wickets in a close encounter away to Battle seconds, for whom victory secured them the Division 12 East (South East) title.

Sidley recovered from 34-4 to post 226 all out batting first, thanks largely to Harry Little (67 off 63 balls), Jackson Jesupatham (43) and Mark Foster (36). Sam Barden bagged 4-39.

Battle then reached their target with 4.3 overs to spare, with Simon Barden (75 off 68 balls) and Tom Saunters (62) the main contributors.

Tila Muhammad and Reace Rushton snapped up two wickets each for Sidley, whose matchball sponsor was Ross Settles.