Sussex Cricket League picture special: Steyning CC host Littlehampton CC

By Steve Bone
Published 20th Jul 2025, 17:17 BST
Steyning CC are third in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League after a 10-run home win over Littlehampton.

The home team were put into bat and 48 by Hywel Jones was the top score in their total of 202-7 in 45 overs.

Alex Stafa starred with the ball for Littlehampton, taking 4-48.

Chris Heberlein, James Askew and Akshay Goyal all reached 30 in the Littlehampton reply but they ended 10 short, 192 all out.

Steyning’s David Janes took 3-36 while Jones and Christopher Barnett claimed two victims apiece.

Littlehampron are bottom of the table and needing a revival soon, while Steyning are only 22 points behind second-placed Findon and 25 behind leaders Pagham.

See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked. Get local cricket action in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

